The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) will host the third annual NVTC CXO Auction on April 20, 2017. During the event, regional and industry C-level executives will be auctioned off to raise money for NVTC's Veterans Employment Initiative, which provides tools and resources to match Veterans with employment opportunities in Virginia's technology community. At the live auction event, attendees will bid electronically to win one-on-one meetings with C-level leaders.

Participating CXOs are looking to meet qualified vendors for future projects. Winning bidders are guaranteed a meeting with their auctioned executive within 12 months, during which they can gain insight, pitch future plans or receive advice. Some auction packages go beyond a meeting to include a lunch, dinner, wine tastings and rounds of golf.

Executives being auctioned include:

Brad Antle, CEO, and Tom Ferrando, President, SalientCRGT

Kenneth Asbury, President and CEO, CACI International

John Backus, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, NAV.VC

Mike Baird, CEO, Avizia

Rodney Blevins, Senior Vice President and CIO, Dominion Resources, Inc

Teresa Carlson, Vice President Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services

Kelly Clark, CIO, MAXIMUS

Marilyn Crouther, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Mac Curtis, President and CEO, Vencore

Karen Dahut, Executive Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton

Ted Davies, President and CEO, Altamira Technologies Corporation

Nelson Ford, President and CEO, LMI

Mark Frantz, Co-Founder, Blue Delta Capital Partners

Kim Hayes, CEO and Co-Founder, The Ambit Group

Timothy Hurlebaus, President, CGI Federal

Sudhakar Kesavan, Chairman and CEO, ICF

Curt Kolcun, Vice President, U.S. Public Sector, Microsoft

Paul Leslie, CEO, Dovel Technologies

Joe Martore, President and CEO, CALIBRE Systems

Terri McClements, Market Managing Partner, and Mohamed Kande, Vice Chairman and U.S. Advisory Leader, PwC

Rich Montoni, CEO, MAXIMUS

Tony Moraco, CEO, SAIC

Dan O'Neill, President and CEO, SunTrust, Inc.

Carolyn Parent, President and CEO, LiveSafe

Shailesh Prakash, Chief Product and Technology Officer, The Washington Post

Larry Prior, President and CEO, CSRA

Dr. Jason Providakes, President and CEO, MITRE

Brian Roach, Executive Vice President and Managing Director Regulated Industries, SAP North America

James Schenck, President and CEO, PenFed Credit Union

Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, and Karen Chupka, Senior Vice President CES and Corporate Business Strategy, CTA

Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, Inova Center for Personalized Health

Matthew Strottman, COO, In-Q-Tel

John Wood, Chairman and CEO, Telos Corporation

Auction packages include meetings and excursions such as an Italian dinner with SAIC CEO Tony Moraco; a VIP CES 2018 ticket package and a meal with CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro and CTA Senior Vice President CES and Corporate Business Strategy Karen Chupka; a Topgolf outing with Altamira Technologies Corporation President and CEO Ted Davies and Altamira principals; a dinner and wine tasting with CACI President and CEO Kenneth Asbury and select CACI leaders, as well as many more opportunities!

In a new bonus auction, NVTC will also be auctioning off four tickets to see Hamilton during its 2018 run at the Kennedy Center.

DATE:

April 20, 2017

TIME:

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Registration and Auction

LOCATION:

The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner

1700 Tysons Blvd.

McLean, VA

REGISTRATION:

To register as a member of the press, please contact Alexa Magdalenski at

703-904-7878, ext. 207 or email amagdalenski(at)nvtc(dot)org.

The event is free for press, but advanced registration is required. Press credentials are required for entry.

