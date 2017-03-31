Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) was invited to a Costa Rican elementary school during its 12th annual top producers event where 35 team members participated in a day of giving back. Teachers and students at the Mercedes Elementary School in Ortega received essential items needed for its daily activities and classrooms.

PRMI provided electric fans, new computer desks, new tables and chairs, and delivered a large amount of everyday school supplies. The exterior of the school was also given a facelift by the volunteers as they painted the exterior and repaired a roof that had been previously damaged.

According to David Zitting, CEO of PRMI, “We are committed to helping children around the world. We believe that every child deserves a chance to learn and a chance at a better future.”

Over the years, PRMI team members across the nation have donated time, money and personal items to numerous charities and schools across America, the Caribbean and Central America.

ABOUT PRMI

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) was founded in 1998 by Dave Zitting, Jeff Zitting and Steve Chapman. PRMI has grown into a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation with over 1,800 employees and nearly 250 branches. The company is licensed in 49 states and serves all segments of the market. PRMI is a privately held company that focuses primarily on traditional residential loan products. For information on PRMI, please visit http://www.PrimaryResidentialMortgage.com PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.