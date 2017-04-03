The American Knife & Tool Institute ((http://www.AKTI.org) last week announced Governor Hickenlooper’s, D-CO, signature on one of the organization’s top 2017 initiatives: legislation to repeal Colorado’s prohibition of automatic and gravity knives. The repeal will go into effect on August 9, 2017, and will remove gravity and automatic knives (referred to in the legislation as switchblade) from the definition of illegal weapons under the Colorado Revised Statues.

The bill’s sponsors, Sen. Owen Hill, R-10, and Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-34, contacted AKTI last year for assistance with drafting the legislation and securing its passage. Working together, and aided by long-time AKTI supporter and Colorado resident John Bloodgood, they were able to smoothly shepherd the legislation through the House and Senate with overwhelming support.

“Colorado continues to show that we are pioneers and westerners, and we will give people every tool available to keep exploring and working,” said Senator Hill. “It has been a pleasure working with Rep. Lebsock and the American Knife and Tool Institute to repeal Colorado’s automatic knife prohibition.”

AKTI is a non-profit 501(c)6 organization that represents all segments of the knife industry and knife users, promoting reasonable and responsible knife legislation and enforcement. We believe that law-abiding citizens should be able to carry their essential and valuable tools without the fear of arbitrary, inconsistent and ineffective government restrictions.

“We were extremely pleased to work to update Colorado’s knife laws to reflect the modern needs of tradesmen, outdoorsmen, veterans, and westerners,” said AKTI’s Executive Director, Jan Billeb. “We’re thrilled to see SB 008 signed into law, and thank Senator Hill and Representative Lebsock for their leadership on the issue, and our member John Bloodgood for his excellent testimony in support of the legislation.”

The American Knife & Tool Institute appreciates all of the other organizations and individuals who added their support for the passage of SB-008 to remove gravity and automatic knives (referred to in the legislation as switchblade) from the definition of illegal weapons under the Colorado Revised Statutes.

“I very much appreciate Senator Hill and Representative Lebsock sponsoring this bill, and AKTI’s support in getting it over the finish line,” said John Bloodgood, an AKTI member who testified in support of the bill. “I am in awe of the wide bipartisan support for this initiative in the legislature. No longer will separating or retiring military members need to fear becoming criminals for retaining knives we could legally possess while on active duty. Now I can legally carry my automatic knives, which comes in handy when back in the mountains of Colorado, responding to emergencies, and in other situations where only one hand may be available for opening a knife.“

The American Knife & Tool Institute is the reliable, accurate source for knife law information at http://www.AKTI.org.

More About AKTI

The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) is a non-profit organization (501(c)6) representing all segments of the knife industry and all knife users. Formed in true grassroots fashion by concerned industry leaders after considerable discussion with individual knifemakers, knife magazine publishers, and a broad section of the knife community, AKTI has been the reasonable and responsible voice of the knife community since 1998. AKTI’s mission is to ensure that Americans will always be able to make, buy, sell, own, carry and use knives and edged tools. To learn more, please visit http://www.akti.org.