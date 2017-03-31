MOAA Announces 2017 Award Recipients

“We consider it an honor to recognize these distinguished leaders and organizations for the positive impact each of them make,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dana T. Atkins

The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will present its top awards for 2017 to a member of Congress, one nonprofit foundation, one private-sector company, and one congressional staff member for their support of the military community. The ceremony will be held April 4 at 5:15 p.m. on Capitol Hill in the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) will receive the Col. Arthur T. Marix Congressional Leadership Award. The MOAA Distinguished Service Award will go to both The Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Werner Enterprises Inc., and professional congressional staff member Jeanette James will receive the Col. Paul W. Arcari Meritorious Service Award.

MOAA is the nation’s largest officers association with more than 355,000 members from every branch of service, including active duty, retired, National Guard, Reserve, and former officers and their families and survivors. The association annually recognizes individuals or organizations that strongly support servicemembers and their families.

The Col. Arthur T. Marix Congressional Leadership Award will be given to Isakson for his leadership in the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee and being the stalwart voice of veterans and uniformed members in Congress, demanding fair treatment and accountability from government agencies. Marix founded MOAA in 1929 and served as the association's first president until 1944.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Werner Enterprises Inc. each will receive MOAA's Distinguished Service Award, which honors individuals or organizations that are not members of Congress but have been consistently strong supporters of national defense and the uniformed services community.

James, a professional staff member for the House Armed Services Committee, will be recognized with MOAA's Col. Paul W. Arcari Meritorious Service Award for her efforts in support of a variety of legislation to help servicemembers and military spouses and survivors. Arcari was MOAA's director of Government Relations for 14 years, retiring in 2001.

“We consider it an honor to recognize these distinguished leaders and organizations for the positive impact each of them make, in their own way, on the lives of so many within the uniformed services community,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dana T. Atkins, MOAA’s president and CEO.

MOAA has awarded the Marix and Distinguished Service awards since 1997. The Meritorious Service Award began in 2000. For more information about MOAA, please visit http://www.moaa.org.