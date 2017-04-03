National Off Lease Equipment Center "We are excited to offer the public the opportunity to purchase these off lease high-quality used forklifts through the e-commerce website,” stated Norm Creveling, President of Toyota Industries Commercial Finance, Inc.

Toyota Industries Commercial Finance, Inc. (TICF), a subsidiary of Toyota Industries Global Commercial Finance, Inc. based in Dallas, Texas, has partnered with the local DFW Toyota Forklift dealer, Shoppa’s Material Handling, to create a National Off Lease Equipment Center e-commerce website for the sale, lease or rental of pre-owned late-model used material handling equipment.

The new e-commerce website will allow end-user customers to purchase, lease or rent recent off lease used forklifts online, much like trends seen in the automotive and heavy equipment industries. The transaction request will take place online and units will be delivered to the customer’s location.

“Toyota forklifts are known for the highest level of performance, productivity, operator safety and lowest cost of ownership. We are excited to offer the public the opportunity to purchase these off lease high-quality used forklifts through the e-commerce website,” stated Norm Creveling, President of Toyota Industries Commercial Finance, Inc.

Hundreds of units will immediately be available for the kick off of the center including Class - IV Internal Combustion Cushion Tire forklifts, Class - V Internal Combustion Pneumatic Tire forklifts, Electric Forklifts, narrow aisle reach trucks, order pickers and electric pallet trucks. All forklifts will be available for sale, lease or rent through http://www.toyotausedforklift.com.

In addition, a Rental+ program is available for customers seeking a rent-to-own option. The used Toyota forklift inventory will be housed at 5445 Blue Mound Road near the intersection of 820 in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information or to view availability of the inventory visit http://www.toyotausedforklift.com.

ABOUT TICF

Toyota Industries Commercial Finance, Inc. offers business financing services for the Toyota brand of materials handling forklifts and other industrial equipment. The company was founded in 2014 and moved to Dallas, Texas last year from Torrance, California. Toyota Industries Commercial Finance, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Toyota Industries Global Commercial Finance, Inc. The company is fulfilling its mission statement, “An extraordinary team of professionals, providing always better solutions, optimizing sales through partnerships.”