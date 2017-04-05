City Floor Supply (CFS), the nation’s leading hardwood flooring distributor, has teamed with the National Wood Floor Association (NWFA), the industry’s preeminent not-for-profit trade association, to offer Intermediate Installation Training to flooring contractors. The flooring distributor will host the training workshop at their North American headquarters in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania from April 25-27. Seating is limited – click here to register.

The Intermediate Installation course is a three-day training workshop that covers a variety of topics and offers contractors an opportunity to gain hands-on experience at an intermediate level. Contractors will sharpen their installation skills and learn more about jobsite evaluation and preparation, installation techniques, safety, and flooring repairs. They will also will learn how to install both unfinished and prefinished solid and engineered wood floors, and will work with nail-down, glue-down, and floating floors.

In order to attend the Intermediate Installation Training, floor contractors must have a minimum of 1 years’ experience installing wood floors, or have successfully completed the “Principles of Wood Flooring” school. Upon successful completion of the 3-day Intermediate Installation Training, contractors will earn 3 CCUs.

Installation Certification Testing will also be available on Friday, April 28. To become a Certified NWFA Installer, contractors must have a minimum of 3-years’ experience in wood flooring installation and have successfully completed the Intermediate, Advanced or Expert level Installation Training or NWFA Installation Certification School or approved manufacturer school. More information on eligibility requirements can be found on the NWFA’s website.

According to Mike Glavin, Founder of City Floor Supply, “We are excited to once again partner with the National Wood Floor Association to offer training at our facility. The NWFA is well known for the quality of their educational programs, and the Intermediate Installation course is no exception. This training course was designed so contractors can take their skills and career to the next level, and we are thrilled to be able to help make that happen!”

Intermediate Installation Training will be held April 25-27 at City Floor Supply located at 555 East Church Road in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Class will be held from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day. Lunch will be served.

The registration fee is $649 for NWFA members or $749 for non-members.

For more information or to register, call 800-737-1786 or visit the NWFA’s website.

About City Floor Supply (CFS)

City Floor Supply (CFS) is a leading provider of unfinished and prefinished hardwood flooring and accessories including stains, finishes, abrasives, flooring tools, and sanding equipment. Family owned and operated, CFS has been serving hardwood flooring contractors for more than 25 years and provides the expertise needed to install and maintain hardwood floors.

The company offers all the top name manufactures including, Aacer, Century, Norton, Lagler, 3M, Clarke, Bona, Basic, Primatech, Bostick, and more. The company’s in-house resources include a top-ranked Machine Repair Center, Rental Center, In-house Chemist, and Gym Floor and Wood Floor Consultants. CFS educates customers via personalized service, online training materials, videos, and free events. Visit the CFS showroom in King of Prussia, PA or shop online at http://www.cityfloorsupply.com.

CFS is active on Facebook and Twitter. For product information and training videos, visit the company’s YouTube channel or Blog. For media inquiries, contact Caran Baxter at caran.baxter@cityfloorsupply.com or call 610-940-5757.

About NWFA

The National Wood Flooring Association is a not-for-profit trade organization, with more than 2,650 member companies world-wide, dedicated to educating consumers, architects, designers, specifiers and builders in the uses and benefits of wood flooring. NWFA members receive the best in educational training, benefits, technical resources and networking, to advance their professionalism and success. The NWFA is located at 111 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard, Chesterfield, MO 63005, and can be contacted at 800.422.4556 (USA & Canada), 636.519.9663 (local and international), or on-line at http://www.nwfa.org.