Paul K. Mengert, President of Association Management Group, Inc. AMG has been honored to work with some of Carolinas’ finest developers and welcomes the opportunity to give back to the industry.

Association Management Group, Inc. (AMG) is co-sponsoring the 2017 Builders Classic Golf Tournament for the North Carolina Home Builders Association members and their guests on Wednesday, April 19. The tournament will be held in Raleigh, NC and supports the NC Home Builders Educational and Charitable Foundation, which provides scholarships to students majoring in construction-related fields.

“AMG is pleased to assist North Carolina home builders in investing in the state’s future with their charitable event, which helps to expand short- and long-term housing career and home opportunities,” said Paul Mengert, AMG president.

The annual Builders Classic Golf Tournament donates all proceeds to family members of the NCHBA members. Last year’s tournament raised $10,500, which was awarded to four college students.

“Throughout the last three decades, AMG has helped community builders and developers establish successful community associations, condominiums and HOAs,” Mengert said. “AMG has been honored to work with some of Carolinas’ finest developers and welcomes the opportunity to give back to the industry.”

For more information about the Builders Classic Golf Tournament, please visit http://www.nchba.org/wp/golf-tournament/. For more information about the scholarship program, please visit http://www.nchba.org/wp/education/education-foundation/.

About AMG: AMG is a professional community association management company dedicated to building effective community associations. AMG guides and assists executive boards to help protect the association's interests, enhance the lives of community members and improve the property values in the community. With offices throughout the Carolinas in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC, and Greenville and Aiken, SC, AMG is a knowledgeable partner in enforcing community governing documents with a proven set of processes and techniques, and supporting communities with a broad range of services which can be tailored to individual community needs. Association Management Group, Inc. is a locally Accredited Business by the BBB and is a nationally Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) by the Community Associations Institute. For more about AMG, visit http://www.amgworld.com