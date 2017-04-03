Edgenuity Offers New Courses for California High School Students

As states like California make the decision to implement new curriculum, Edgenuity is there to meet them with relevant and engaging online and blended learning solutions

Edgenuity, a leading provider of online and blended learning, today announced it is offering California high school students innovative new courses including a state-required Contemporary Health course and a suite of electives that have earned a-g approval.

“California is offering their students online, up-to-date and relevant curriculum that can better prepare them for their futures,” said Sari Factor, CEO of Edgenuity. “As states like California make the decision to implement new curriculum, Edgenuity is there to meet them with relevant and engaging online and blended learning solutions.”

Contemporary Health

The Contemporary Health course aligns with California’s Health Youth Act and high school content standards. It prepares students to make informed and responsible decisions about drugs, mental health, relationships and sexuality. This includes negotiation and refusal skills and critical abilities to avoid high-risk activities and overcome peer pressure. The course also includes comprehensive sexual health education, including sensitive and medically accurate coverage of pregnancy, contraception and STIs.

Students learn the value of committed relationships and skills to ensure relationships are positive, healthy and free from violence or abuse. Topics such as sexual harassment, sexual assault, abuse, partner violence and sex trafficking are addressed. The course is carefully designed to be inclusive of different sexual orientations, genders and gender identities.

a-g Approval – Electives

Forty-five of Edgenuity’s eDynamic Learning elective courses have been approved by the University of California Office of the President and found to meet its a-g subject area requirements when taught through Edgenuity’s Instructional Services. The courses were approved in the “g” category as college-prep electives and include titles such as:



Advertising and Sales Promotion

Careers in Criminal Justice

Early Childhood Education

Fashion & Interior Design

History of the Holocaust

Restaurant Management

Veterinary Science: The Care of Animals

About Edgenuity

Edgenuity is a leading provider of online curriculum, supplemental material and instructional services for the K-12 market. Our solutions are in use in 9 of the top 15 school districts in the U.S., helping schools meet their academic goals and improving student outcomes. Our rigorous, standards-aligned digital content is fully flexible for use in any online or blended learning model to support a personalized learning environment – from elementary through high school. We offer honors and Advanced Placement courses, credit recovery, intervention and test readiness. Edgenuity’s Blended Learning Services, Instructional Services and Professional Development offerings, as well as intervention programs such as Edgenuity MyPath® and Pathblazer® by Compass Learning®, help students, educators and districts achieve success in their online learning programs. For more information, visit Edgenuity.com.

Contacts:

Hayley Milbourn

Sloane & Company

212-446-1870

Hmilbourn(at)sloanepr(dot)com

Leslie Sobon

Edgenuity

877-202-0338

Leslie.Sobon(at)edgenuity(dot)com