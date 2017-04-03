Contoural Partners as Presenting Sponsor with The Masters Conference

Contoural, the largest independent provider of Information Governance consulting services, announced that it is partnering with the Masters Conference as a presenting sponsor and will be leading Information Governance events for legal professionals across the United States.

The Masters Conference, a global legal conference which brings together leading experts and professionals from law firms, corporations, and the bench to develop strategies, practices, and resources for managing the information life cycle, has served the legal community for over 10 years and has hosted over 3,000 experts in multiple countries around the latest trends in technology within the legal community.

As a trusted advisor to more than 30% of the Fortune 500 plus mid-sized and small companies, Contoural will be leading the Information Governance segment of the Masters Conference and will be speaking on a range of topics including newer and smarter approaches to Records Retention Policy and Schedule Development that serve as a cornerstone of an effective information governance program.

“We are excited to partner with Contoural,” said Masters Conference CEO Robert Childress. “They are the industry’s leading Information Governance experts and a credible source of information.” Contoural CEO Mark Diamond added about the partnership: “The Masters Conference is an excellent organization that provides legal counsel with learning opportunities,” he said. “Our goal is to provide in-house practitioners with good, practical and useful information. We strive to make Information Governance as easy to understand and implement as possible.”

Contoural will be at Masters Conference events across the country including: San Francisco (April 25th), Chicago (May 23rd), Denver (June 20th), New York (July 25th), Washington DC (October 12th), and Orlando (November 14th).

For more information or to sign up, visit: http://www.themastersconference.com

About Contoural

Contoural is the largest independent provider of Information Governance Services focused on Records and Information Management, Litigation and Regulatory Inquiry Readiness and Control of Sensitive Information. Contoural does not sell any products nor take referral fees, store any documents or provide any lawsuit-specific “reactive” eDiscovery services. In this capacity Contoural is a trusted advisor to clients providing unbiased advice. Contoural has served more than 30% of the Fortune 500 as clients, including those in the Global 50, Mid-sized Organizations and large Federal Agencies.

About The Masters Conference

The Masters Conference is an educational forum where a select group of speakers, vendors, and attendees convene to engage in a proactive collaboration on current challenges in the legal space. As a global legal conference, Masters Conference takes the lead to differentiate itself while consistently raising the bar. As an industry leader, Masters Conference is building its image of mastery in our field through different promotional events, conferences, membership and publications which offer innovative ideas, cutting-edge topics, and relevant solutions.