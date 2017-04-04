agiles logo “By partnering with NAV-X, we will better equip our current and future agilesWorkflow partners to support and meet the needs of end-customers,” said Christian Sega, the agiles Group CEO

Beginning April 1, German-based Microsoft Dynamics NAV partner, the agiles Group, commences its partnership with New Jersey-based Microsoft Dynamics NAV ISV, NAV-X, to directly serve the North American Dynamics NAV partner community. NAV-X was chosen to be the master VAR for the agiles productivity suite, which includes agiles’ Workflow, a business process automation tool for Microsoft Dynamics NAV. NAV-X will specifically deliver pre-sales and deployment services, webinars, trainings and all marketing-related activities, including representation at NAVUG Summit and Directions North America.

“By partnering with NAV-X, we will better equip our current and future agilesWorkflow partners to support and meet the needs of end-customers,” said Christian Sega, the agiles Group CEO, “From my experience, it is clear that, if you’re not close by and can’t react quickly to support your partners, you can’t be successful in any market.”

“NAV-X and Agiles are both focused on providing the Dynamics NAV community with business competitive solutions. We have worked with Agiles for over seven years and are excited to be able to enhance their support to partners and end-customers in North America,” said Thomas Falteich, CEO of NAV-X. “Business Automation is a competitive advantage for Dynamics NAV customers in North America. We are happy to support them and their partners in obtaining that advantage”.

Additional details include:



NAV-X has been a trusted regional partner of the agiles Group since 2010.

NAV-X will offer services for the agilesWorkflow on-premise solution, both as perpetual and subscription license.

Full product responsibility will remain with the agiles Group, both teams will work closely together to fulfill partner and end-customer needs.

About the agiles Group

Specialized in consumer goods trading, the agiles Group provides expertise in the domestic and international food and non-food trade business. Its professionals offer a full range of services to integrate and support ERP software and tailored solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics NAV, O365, and the Microsoft cloud portfolio. The agiles Group is based in Hamburg, Germany and has been a Gold-Certified Microsoft partner since 2005.

About NAV-X

NAV-X is a publisher of functionality commonly required by distribution and manufacturing business, but unavailable in native NAV. This functionality is offered through partners for Microsoft Dynamics NAV and direct on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Financials. To serve its customers and partners and assist in successful implementations, NAV-X offers a full range of professional services including training, implementation assistance, and support around its full product line.

Contact

To learn more about this new partnership, please contact info(at)nav-x(dot)com or visit our website at http://www.nav-x.com.