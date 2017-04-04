Voltage Variable Attenuators “Superior designs like these...usually require long lead-times from OEMs. Fortunately for our customers, Fairview has every model of this product line ready and available for immediate shipment,” said Randy Leenerts, Senior RF Engineer

Fairview Microwave Inc., a supplier of on-demand microwave and RF components, has introduced a new line of voltage variable attenuators (VVAs) that offer up to 60 dB of attenuation across a broad range of frequencies from 400 MHz to 18 GHz. These voltage variable attenuators are frequently used in applications such as electronic warfare, instrumentation, point-to-point and point-to-multipoint radios, fiber optic and broadband telecom, microwave radio and VSAT, military radios, radar, ECM, SATCOM and sensors, and R&D.

RF components used in most communications systems require power levels to be precise in order to achieve peak performance and these power requirements can vary from one component to the next. This can result in the attenuation needing to be fine-tuned in order to make-up for fluctuations in received signal levels or to best match the input power into a sensitive circuit. Fairview’s new PIN diode-based VVAs deliver accurate control and broadband flatness, allowing the output level to be continuously adjusted by changing analog voltage on the input control line. These VVAs are ideal for use with variable gain amplifiers, power level control, feed-forward amplifiers and automatic level control (ALC) circuits.

This product line is comprised of six models that support frequencies from 400 MHz to 18 GHz while providing low insertion loss and a wide dynamic range. These modules display exceptional VSWR over all attenuation levels and CW input power is rated up to +23 dBm. Rugged coaxial packaged assemblies are designed to meet MIL-STD-202 environmental test conditions that include Humidity, Shock, and Vibration.

“Superior designs like these voltage variable attenuators usually require long lead-times from OEMs. Fortunately for our customers, Fairview has every model of this product line ready and available for immediate shipment,” said Randy Leenerts, Senior RF Engineer at Fairview Microwave.

Fairview’s new voltage variable attenuators are in-stock and ready to ship today. You can view the new VVAs by visiting https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/voltage-variable-attenuators.html. For inquiries, Fairview can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

