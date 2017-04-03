Content Panda Analytics provides a new interface to track and manage SharePoint user adoption. Content Panda believes in delivering meaningful online experiences by providing maximum flexibility for how and when users need help content to improve the SharePoint user experience.

Content Panda, the online user experience expert, today announced the general availability of Content Panda Analytics, its newest end user monitoring feature available in Content Panda for SharePoint, providing a single dashboard displaying vital usage statistics to help companies improve SharePoint adoption.

“Content Panda believes in delivering meaningful online experiences by providing maximum flexibility for how and when users need help content to improve the SharePoint user experience,” said Heather Newman, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Evangelist, Content Panda. “However, successful SharePoint deployments need more than just a vision and a strategy. Content Panda Analytics takes SharePoint deployments one step further by giving companies the information necessary to measure, refine, and iterate their rollouts to maximize the platform’s business value.”

Understand How Users Consume SharePoint with Content Panda

Content Panda Analytics tracks user activity and provides reports that compare organizations’ data with other companies using SharePoint so they can discover ways to reach their adoption and support goals. Organizations will also receive personalized recommendations based on their statistics. Insights provided out-of-the-box include vital metrics on SharePoint and Content Panda usage.

Usage statistics:



SharePoint Adoption: Percentage of Content Panda users actively visiting the SharePoint environment versus those who are licensed to visit. The closer the percentage is to 100 percent, the smaller the gap in licensing costs.

SharePoint Usage: Number of times the average user loads a SharePoint page per month, helping administrators understand how active users are on SharePoint.

SharePoint Coverage: Unique pages the average SharePoint user visits per month, giving an accurate picture of how often SharePoint sites are being used.

Content help statistics:



Custom Help Topics: Help topics created specifically for Content Panda users, furthering understanding as to which aspects of the deployment require the most attention from administrators.

Support Activity: Number of help items the average user loads from Content Panda per month, pinpointing exactly which aspects of SharePoint require further education.

Support Coverage: Percentage of users requesting help as compared to the entire user population, enabling SharePoint administrators to accurately scope the extent to which further training is necessary.

Help Topic Popularity: Graphical representation of the Content Panda training topics accessed by users – including Social, Administration, Content Management, Collaboration, and Custom Company Content – providing a snapshot into the areas users need help most.

Content Panda at SPTechCon Austin

Content Panda’s SharePoint subject matter experts will be on-site showing Content Panda Analytics at SPTechCon: The SharePoint Technology Conference, taking place from April 2-5, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

Heather Newman will present two brand-new sessions and participate in a lightning round SharePoint feature showcase. To learn more, visit Content Panda’s event website.

4pm CST – Monday, April 3: Without Change, There Would Be No Butterflies – 4 Steps to Business Transformation: Clearly understand the pitfalls to avoid and proven tips to jumpstart business transformation and how to implement with your change management initiative for your Office 365 and SharePoint platforms.

1pm CST – Tuesday, April 4: One Card at a Time: Leverage Office 365 Planner to Plan Your SharePoint End User Adoption Campaign: Learn how to use the tool for your teams, tips on how to best organize a large, multi-leveled campaign and a template that she will share post-session.

