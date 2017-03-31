“This year’s submissions combined great vision with advancements in technology that led to our best show yet.” -Rick Wilson, President of Miva, Inc.

The best business websites of 2016 were announced at the annual Blades Ecommerce Awards gala ceremony in San Diego, CA. Hosted by leading ecommerce solution Miva, Inc., the Blades Awards recognizes excellence in design, functionality, customer experience, branding, and efficiency in ecommerce sites built on the Miva Merchant software and launched in 2016.

Thousands of submissions were whittled down to twelve finalists based on the categories of Best Website: Enterprise Class; Best Website: Small Business Class; Best Feature, and Most Improved, with one winner selected from each. Winners were awarded trophies and invited to give a speech during a live ceremony on Thursday, March 9, at MivaCon 2017—Miva’s annual gathering of industry leaders, ecommerce store owners, web designers, and software developers.

“The Blades Awards are always a highlight at MivaCon—a time to celebrate the merchants and the minds driven to redefine the future of ecommerce,” says Rick Wilson, President of Miva, Inc. “This year’s submissions combined great vision with advancements in technology that led to our best show yet.”

Held at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla, the 3-day MivaCon conference offers keynote speeches, hands-on sessions, and networking along with the awards gala, which invites attendees to recognize and celebrate innovation in online business.

The winners of the 2017 Blades Ecommerce Awards are:

Best Enterprise Site: Bare Bones Broth, https://www.barebonesbroth.com

Bare Bones Broth has sparked a revolution in health and customer loyalty with a bold, beautiful site that features gorgeous parallax imagery and user-focused subscription management.

Best Small Business Site: Independent Iron, http://www.independentiron.com

American V-Twin motorcycle parts, gear, and tire superstore Independent Iron delivers a precise, fully responsive shopping experience through a refined implementation of product attributes and customer resources.

Best Feature: NHS Fun Factory, https://nhsfunfactory.com

NHS Fun Factory’s fully custom skateboard builder allows aficionados to live-configure their dream rig down to fine detail and add to cart as a fully built package, elevating personalization and customer satisfaction.

Most Improved: G-Code Holsters, https://www.tacticalholsters.com

Bold imagery, intuitive site organization, and sophistication of display coalesce to drive conversion and deliver a high-quality experience for the powerful site built and designed by digital agency Tayloe Gray.

