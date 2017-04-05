For the second consecutive year, OxBlue has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Atlanta Journal Constitution. “Working as a team to create a special environment like this is a win-win for everyone, and it’s gratifying to be recognized for it as a Top Workplace.” - Chandler McCormack, OxBlue CEO

OxBlue, a leading construction webcam service provider, has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Atlanta Journal Constitution. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Multiple aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits.” says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together.” Claffey adds, “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

Emphasizing continuous improvement in its hardware, software, and services, OxBlue strives to cultivate a high level of employee engagement and satisfaction. “It’s a privilege to work with such an engaged and talented team of individuals who are all focused on the common goal of being of service to each other and to our clients.” says OxBlue co-founder and CEO Chandler McCormack. “Working as a team to create a special environment like this is a win-win for everyone, and it’s gratifying to be recognized for it as a Top Workplace.”

