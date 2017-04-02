World Allergy Week 2017 Is Raising Awareness of Chronic Urticaria

People give up hope when the symptoms don't go away, but allergists have the necessary education and experience to determine the correct diagnosis and prescribe effective medications to control the symptoms.

According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO) there is hope for those who suffer from chronic urticaria to improve quality of life. From April 2-8 WAO and allergy/clinical immunology societies around the world that are members of the organization are offering educational events and distributing information about the disease as part of World Allergy Week.

WAO is focusing on chronic urticaria during World Allergy Week 2017 because of the impact of the disease on quality of life. The theme is: “The Agony of Hives – What to do when welts and swelling don’t go away.”

Chronic urticaria is defined as episodic or daily hives lasting for at least six weeks and impairing quality of life. To date there is no cure for the disease which occurs in up to 1.8% of the population, and suffering can last several years.

“The itching interferes with concentration, performance, wellbeing, and the ability to stay asleep and fall asleep,” according to Paul Greenberger, MD, of Northwestern University in Chicago. “The swelling can be disfiguring if it’s on the face, most commonly the eyelids and lips. People give up hope when the symptoms don’t go away, but allergists have the necessary education and experience to determine the correct diagnosis and prescribe effective medications to control the symptoms.”

Activities to raise awareness about chronic urticaria are taking place in many countries this week,” said Mario Sánchez Borges, MD, of Centro Médico Docente – La Trinidad, in Caracas, Venezuela, and WAO President. “These include workshops for physicians, patient education events and other activities that are helping to share what we know about chronic urticaria in adults and children and how to get relief from symptoms that can often seem unbearable.”

WAO is hosting a complementary live webinar, “The Agony of Hives,” on Tuesday, April 4 at 13:30:00 Greenwich Mean Time, for physicians as well as the general public. The faculty are Marcus Maurer, MD, of Charité – Universitätsmedizin in Berlin, Germany; Elham Hossny, MD, PhD, of Children’s Hospital of Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt; Mario Sánchez Borges, MD, of Centro Médico Docente – La Trinidad in Caracas, Venezuela; and Paul Greenberger, MD, of Northwestern University in Chicago, United States.

Details about the WAO webinar program and registration can be found at: http://www.worldallergyweek.org. Click here for the World Clock time zone converter.

For more information about World Allergy Week 2017 and chronic urticaria, visit: http://www.worldallergyweek.org.

To find a member society of the World Allergy Organization in your country or region, visit: http://www.worldallergy.org/about-wao/member-societies.

About the World Allergy Organization

The World Allergy Organization (WAO) is an international alliance of 97 regional and national allergy, asthma and immunology societies.

