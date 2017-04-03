EMerge Leads Smart Energy Microgrid Marketplace Demo at SPI 2017

Solar Power International (SPI), North America’s largest solar trade show, held this year during North American Smart Energy Week – September 10-13 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas Nevada, just announced its expanded footprint will include the entire smart building and microgrid ecosystems in its Smart Energy Microgrid Marketplace. They have selected EMerge Alliance, a non-profit open standards group, to technically facilitate this portion of the show floor. The Marketplace will feature a fully-functioning “live” microgrid and related product and services exhibits, including energy management systems, automation products, electric vehicle charging, energy storage providers, solar panel manufacturers and more — ultimately making the connection between solar power and smart energy products.

Applications for building and campus level hybrid ac/dc microgrids include residential, commercial, industrial, warehouse, retail, military, remote, and critical mission power systems. The Smart Energy Microgrid will be comprised of local (site based) renewable power sources combined on a direct current bus, a grid tie-in of utility power at line voltage, stored energy support, and both ac and dc outputs. Major features demonstrated will include the combining of multiple power source inputs without the need to synchronize; grid only, grid tied and islanded modes; extremely high efficiency throughput resulting from a reduced number of ac/dc and dc/ac conversions; high quality power distribution due to isolation from external line harmonics, voltage and frequency disturbances and blackouts; and instantaneous black-start capability with seamless ride-through in the islanded mode. Operating modes will include utility grid only; site based Distributed Energy Resources (DER) + utility grid; DER + storage + utility grid; and islanded DER and storage.

“We had tremendous success with our first live microgrid at SPI 2016,” says Stephen Miner, President of the SPI show management company, Smart Energy Trade Shows (SETS). “The inaugural Smart Energy Microgrid Marketplace featured an outdoor pavilion, fully powered by a similar microgrid during the four-day event. So, we are excited to announce that we have selected EMerge again this year as the facilitator to make the SPI 2017 Smart Energy Microgrid Marketplace even bigger and better on the show floor at Mandalay Bay!”

EMerge President, Brian Patterson explained, “a variety of exhibitor supplied products including on-site solar arrays and other renewable energy sources will generate power for the Smart Energy Microgrid Marketplace exhibitors. On-site energy production will also be stored in a variety of exhibitor supplied storage technologies. In addition, utility power from the grid will be interconnected with the on-site microgrid. The intention is to paint a full picture of the smart energy ecosystem, and provide attendees a live demonstration of a real smart energy microgrid in use.”

Planning is already underway for this year’s live microgrid demonstration, which will include an education theater as an informational focal point of the Marketplace. The microgrid will be surrounded by smart energy-focused exhibitors of related equipment, software and services. Exhibit space is still available for organizations providing products and services to this rapidly expanding smart energy industry segment. Other expanded features of this year’s tradeshow include the co-location of Energy Storage International and Hydrogen Fuel Cells North America. North American Smart Energy Week is a gathering of energy professionals looking to grow their renewable portfolio for businesses and communities. More than 18,000 energy professionals from across the world travel to the flagship event, Solar Power International. From solar and "smart energy" products to energy storage or fuel cells, the gathering features a variety of networking and accredited educational events.

