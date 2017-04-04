NetNumber Delivers Scalable IMS Core for Private LTE Networks

NetNumber Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Doug Ranalli With the NetNumber Private LTE network infrastructure, all types of enterprises can deploy their own small, scalable and secure LTE-based signaling networks to fit all requirements.

NetNumber, a leading provider of centralized signaling and routing control (CSRC) solutions, announced availability of a scalable, software-based Private LTE network infrastructure. Built on the NetNumber IP Multimedia Systems (IMS) Core, which is a portfolio of signaling software applications delivered via the NetNumber TITAN CRSC platform, the NetNumber Private LTE network infrastructure is designed to integrate with radio and packet core solutions from ecosystem vendors.

NetNumber TITAN provides a common, virtualized infrastructure for all signaling control, routing policy enforcement and subscriber database services in the network. The Private LTE solution leverages NetNumber’s field-proven Home Subscriber Server (HSS) and Policy and Charging Rule Function (PCRF) applications, and includes the NetNumber IMS core enabling secure, on-net voice services. This standards-based approach leverages the native dialer in the handset, simplifying end-user operations and eliminating security related issues encountered when using an over-the-top client in mission-critical environments.

“Public safety and defense organizations need secure, reliable LTE communications in the field in support of natural disasters, sporting events, and the like,” explained Doug Ranalli, founder and Chief Strategy Officer, NetNumber. “Enterprises in other vertical markets are also looking to extend or augment their existing IP infrastructures with private wireless solutions that enhance capabilities and enable business transformation. With the NetNumber Private LTE network infrastructure, all types of enterprises can deploy their own small, scalable and secure LTE-based signaling networks to fit all requirements.”

“Enterprises can’t afford to isolate critical business areas,” stated Jennifer Clark, vice president, Network Research for 451 Research. “Private LTE can connect unserved or underserved communities—whether it’s a mine operation or a first responder network—extending to them the high throughput and low latency of LTE along with the greater geographical reach required by M2M and IoT sensor and control systems. It also brings quality of service (QoS) to these connections, ensuring that critical data gets prioritized and delivery is guaranteed.”

The NetNumber IMS core can operate in both virtualized or bare metal X86 architecture with a compact memory and storage footprint. As a result, the NetNumber Private LTE network infrastructure can scale from a few to millions of subscribers, and reside in a single virtual machine to provide a complete operating environment ideal for mobile or ruggedized applications in public safety, defense, energy, mining, Internet of things (IoT), machine to machine, and other enterprise markets.

Join Doug Ranalli and Jennifer P. Clark, vice president of Network Research, 451 Research, on April 11, 2017 at 8:00 am PT for a webinar on Private LTE market opportunities and network infrastructure. Register for the live webinar or rebroadcast at https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/12229/252253.

Learn more about the NetNumber Private LTE network infrastructure at http://www.netnumber.com/solutions/#private or by contacting sales(at)netnumber.com.

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings 17 years of experience delivering innovative signaling control solutions that enable carriers to accelerate implementation of new services across multiple generations of networks, while dramatically simplifying the core network and reducing operating costs. Today, we are the leading provider of Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) solutions to the global communications industry.