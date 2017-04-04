BVoIP Announces Partnership With babyTEL

BVoIP, the MSP Communications Platform, announced today that is has teamed with babyTEL as a preferred Fax-over-IP provider for the BVoIP partner community in North America.

BVoIP provides a comprehensive cloud communications platform for IT and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to adopt and deploy both internally and for their downstream customers. While BVoIP leaves the door open from a dial tone perspective allowing partners to retain their current provider or choose a new dial tone provider, BVoIP has selected a group of preferred, vetted providers in each region to deliver a more streamlined program. babyTEL is now one of these preferred providers.

babyTEL’s Fax-over-IP service provides BVoIP partners with access to unlimited faxing for a low, flat monthly rate for both physical fax machines and electronic fax-to-email. For physical fax machines, babyTEL’s offering includes the Fax Conversion Device or ATA as part of the account pricing. babyTEL’s solution includes faxing anywhere in the US and Canada.

George Bardissi, President and CEO of BVoIP

"BVoIP is excited to team with babyTEL. We believe babyTEL’s Fax Offering provides an answer to the fax challenge that is tough to get right. We want our partners to have something that works and works well. Faxing is one of those technologies that is still predominantly served by copper or POTS lines but now there is another route. We believe having babyTEL’s solutions in hand helps our partners check the fax check box with ease."

Stephen Dorsey, CEO of babyTEL

“We are proud to partner with BVoIP as the preferred Fax over IP provider to provide enterprise customers across North America with our leading fax over IP service. Our unique solution offers valuable features and benefits, providing a total faxing solution to the business community.”

About BVoIP:

BVoIP helps IT and Managed Service Providers attack voice and unified communications worldwide. Having come out of the MSP space, BVoIP designed its program to not only automate how MSP’s interact with their existing systems and tools but to also assist MSP’s with an offering to standardize their Unified Communications offering to their customers. BVoIP has built integration with MSP industry solutions from Autotask, ConnectWise, ConnectBooster, DeskDirector, BrightGauge, JoomConnect, and others. BVoIP is currently available in North America, Europe, and the Australian / New Zealand Regions. For more information please visit http://www.bvoip.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Google+.

About babyTEL

Headquartered in Montreal, and founded in 1991, babyTEL develops in-house, advanced telecommunication services for its VoIP “triple play” of voice, fax, and modem services over the Internet. babyTEL’s customized suite of services are delivered to residential and corporate customers in over 7,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. babyTEL services include Cloud Business Phone, Home Phone, FoIP, and Electronic Fax and are offered through its agents and reseller partners in the U.S. and Canada. To meet challenging needs, babyTEL customizes and expands its Services using its own development resources. Our partners, end-users, and network-support teams benefit from the availability of in-house developers for effective and timely support.

###