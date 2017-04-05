Peter Haaland Joins High Performance Optics as Scientific Consultant

High Performance Optics, Inc. (HPO) http://www.HPOusa.com is pleased to announce that Peter Haaland has joined HPO as Consultant for chemical science and corporate innovation. Dr. Haaland is a founding General Partner of InnerProduct Partners. He also serves as the Chief Science Officer for two technology startups (one pursuing hand hygiene monitoring technology and a second for a new class of natural gas fuel tanks), and as the CEO of a venture developing radioisotope synthesis at the point-of-care. From 2007-2011, Dr. Haaland conceived and executed high-risk, high-payoff research programs to ensure the future success of the nation’s intelligence and defense enterprises. He developed new methods for mapping the chemical composition of the atmosphere, and was broadly engaged in addressing nuclear, chemical, biological, radiological, and cyber threats to national security. Dr. Haaland is an entrepreneurial scientist and inventor with successful developments in fire suppression, ophthalmic lens coating technology, semiconductor processing, scalable databases, and thin film optical filter design. He holds A.B., A.M., and Ph.D. degrees in chemistry from Harvard.

“Peter is a great addition to our team and continues to enable our mission to identify and address every application that allows HPO I.P. and Technology to disrupt the dangers of High Energy Visible Light. Peter brings entrepreneurial experience and scientific expertise to current areas of development by HPO as well as awareness and insight into new spaces that are being explored by HPO. Outstanding addition to our HPO Team.” Larry Rodriguez, President/CEO, HPO.

About High Performance Optics, Inc. (“HPO”) http://www.HPOusa.com: Founded in 2006 and based in Roanoke, Virginia, HPO is a company whose mission and goal is that of protecting the human body from the hazards of blue light. HPO has invented and patented numerous proprietary solutions for various industries addressing the hazards of blue light. HPO has signed a global exclusive license with Essilor to provide spectacle lens wearers with improved protection from high energy visible light. HPO has licensed I.P. and Technology across three industries. HPO is expanding its footprint across multiple industries outside the ophthalmic space currently testing application opportunities with seven global industry leaders. HPO is an EGG of The Egg Factory, LLC.

About The Egg Factory, LLC, (“TEF”) http://www.EggFactory.com: TEF became commercial in 1999 for the purpose of identifying global unmet needs, inventing solutions to address the needs, proving and patenting the inventions, maturing the invention / innovation through development and licensing to a global strategic company or multiple companies. TEF is based in Roanoke, Virginia, USA and its EGG Companies are located in various cities around the USA. The Eggs of TEF are various Inventions / Innovations. TEF focuses on revolutionary / transformational innovation in the Optics and Ophthalmic space.