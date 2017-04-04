Miami Realtors Sign 10 New International Partnerships

Christopher Zoller, 2017 Chairman of the Board, MIAMI Association of REALTORS Collaborating and networking with global markets is at the core of our mission at the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) has 161 international real estate partners, the most of any Realtor association in the United States, after signing 10 new International Collaboration Agreements recently. The bilateral agreements create greater exposure for Miami and all of South Florida, increase business opportunities and promote a stronger local economy.

“Collaborating and networking with global markets is at the core of our mission at the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®,” said Christopher Zoller, the 2017 MIAMI Chairman. “MIAMI is honored to have international partners in more than 50 countries and five continents. By promoting the Miami brand and Miami lifestyle at global conferences and with our worldwide partners, every South Florida industry and field benefits.”

MIAMI signed new partnership agreements with the following 10 real estate associations:



CRECI-DF (Brazil) – Conselho Regional de Corretores de Imóveis- Distrito Federal

SINDIMOVEIS-GO (Brazil) – Sindicato dos Corretores de Imóveis no Estado de Goiás

SINDIMOVEIS-ES (Brazil) – Sindicato dos Corretores de Imoveis do Estado do Espirito Santo

OVI (Austria) – Austria Association of Real Estate Experts

Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (Cambodia)

CILA (Latin America) – Confederación Inmobiliaria de Latino America

Real Estate Cluster Serbia (Serbia)

SIRALIA — Spanish International Realty Alliance (Spain)

FIABCI-France

Colegio de Martilleros y Corredores Publicos del Departamento Judicial de la Plata (Argentina)

The new agreements will further strengthen foreign buying activity in Miami and South Florida and cement MIAMI’s reputation as a leading international organization connecting markets and expanding international business opportunities.

MIAMI, the largest local Realtor association with more than 46,000 members, has been signing honorary reciprocal agreements with interThe new agreements will further strengthen foreign buying activity in Miami and South Florida and further strengthen the MIAMI Association’s reputation as a leading international organization connecting markets and expanding international business opportunities.

MIAMI, the largest local Realtor association with more than 46,000 members, has been signing honorary reciprocal agreements with international real estate associations since 1996. MIAMI has bilateral agreements with real estate associations in more than 50 countries. The organizations are part of MIAMI’s International Referral Network, which links South Florida properties with more than 100,000 real estate professionals around the world.

MIAMI’s International Referral Network provides MIAMI members with a powerful competitive advantage, which benefits buyers, sellers and the communities they serve. Consumers should seek real estate professionals who are members of the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® because they have international expertise, professional network and marketing resources to better serve them.

For a full list of MIAMI International Partners, visit Miamire.com/international/partners.

About Our New Partners

Conselho Regional de Corretores de Imóveis Distrito Federal (CRECI-DF) is a Brazilian real estate association in the country’s federal district. Distrito Federal is home to the nation’s capital, Brasília. Brasília had a population of 2.5 million in 2011, making it Brazil's fourth populous city. Website: http://crecidf.gov.br/

Sindicato dos Corretores de Imóveis no Estado de Goiás (SINDIMOVEIS-GO) is one of the oldest real estate associations in Brazil. It has been representing Brazlian agents for 65 years, Today, the entity brings together about 2,000 members. Website: http://www.sindimoveis-go.org.br/

Founded in 1974, Sindicato dos Corretores de Imoveis do Estado do Espirito Santo. (SINDIMOVEIS-ES) represents real estate agents in the Brazilian state of Espírito Santo. Espírito Santo is in southeastern Brazil. Its capital is Vitória and the largest city is Vila Velha. Website: http://www.sindimoveises.com.br/

The Austria Association of Real Estate Experts (OVI) is the largest voluntary and independent association in Austria. It has been advocating and helping the local real estate industry since 1979. Website: http://www.ovi.at/de/verband/index.php

Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (CVEA) was founded in 2008 in Cambodia. CVEA’s mission is to help members gain opportunities in the real estate market. Cambodia is location in the southern portion of the Indochina Peninsula in Southeast Asia. Website: http://cvea.org.kh/en/

Confederación Inmobiliaria de Latino America (CILA) comprises 18 Latin American countries and 440,000 real estate brokers. Membership includes Honduras, Nicaragua, Uruguay, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Peru, Ecuador, El Salvador and Bolivia. Website: http://www.lacila.org/

Real Estate Cluster Serbia is an aassociation of business entities founded with the goal to develop the real estate markets in the Republic of Serbia. Serbia is a country on southeast Europe’s Balkan península. Website: http://www.klasternekretnine.com/

The Spanish International Realty Alliance (SIRALIA) is devoted to training real estate professionals. SIRALIA members belong to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) as “International Realtors.” Website: http://siralia.com/

FIABCI France is the French real estate think tank for FIABCI, a worldwide federation of about 100 real estate associations operating in 60 countries. http://www.fiabci.org/

Colegio de Martilleros y Corredores Publicos del Departamento Judicial de la Plata is an Argentinian real estate association covering 13 communities. http://www.isftmartilleroslp.com.ar/colegio.html

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 97 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward Council, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 46,000 real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S., and has official partnerships with 161 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is http://www.miamire.com

###