Awaken the Senses with a Spring Renewal in Door County, WI

Gorgeous Door County cherry blossoms. "Listen to the sweet sounds of birds chirping and breathe in the enchanting aroma of cherry blossoms. Experience Door County’s Season of Blossoms."

Wisconsin’s Door County peninsula comes alive every spring as mother nature paints a stunning landscape. Vibrant blossoms of daffodils, tulips, orchids, and wildflowers are a welcome sign that spring has sprung. Listen to the sweet sounds of birds chirping and breathe in the enchanting aroma of cherry blossoms. Experience Door County’s Season of Blossoms.

Blooming in mid-May, Door County’s 2,500 plus acres of cherry orchards create picturesque blossoms. Across the peninsula roughly 2.2 million daffodil and tulip bulbs have been planted by businesses and residents enhancing the spring beauty in Door County. A blossom guide is available at DoorCounty.com for easy reference.

Explore the peninsula this spring with Door County’s Season of Blossoms lodging promotion. From April 8 to June 4, twenty-nine lodging establishments throughout Door County are offering packages to help celebrate the season.

Season of Blossoms lodging packages include two-nights at one of Door County’s renowned resorts, inns, B&Bs, or cozy cottages. Guests can choose from accommodations that include fresh flowers in room, whirlpool tubs, indoor pools, and stunning water views.

Each unique package features a meal for two and fun spring activities such as Segway tours, wine tastings, massages, golfing, state park passes, and more. Upon check-in, guests will receive a $25 Door County gift certificate with every Season of Blossoms lodging package.

Couples can take a refreshing hike at The Ridges Sanctuary, where 26 of Wisconsin’s 49 native orchid varieties have been found. Hop on a trolley and enjoy a spring blossom tour offering wine tasting, carriage ride, beautiful blossoms, and a delicious lunch. Later, visit the many studios and galleries offering unique pieces to remember a Door County vacation.

Celebrate the season and enjoy the natural beauty of Door County this spring. Browse available Season of Blossoms packages at DoorCounty.com. For personal assistance in planning a getaway, call the Door County Visitor Bureau toll free at 800-527-3529.

Door County is a bucolic peninsula that juts out into Lake Michigan in Wisconsin’s northeast corner. Named one of the Top 10 Vacation Destinations in North America by Money magazine, Door County features 300 miles of shoreline, 11 lighthouses, 5 state parks and 19 county parks. It is known for its natural beauty, artistic offerings and year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.