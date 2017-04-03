Marketing RELEVANCE Builds Parade of Homes Website

Marketing RELEVANCE, LLC (mRELEVANCE) is proud to announce the development of a Parade of Homes website to help home builders associations (HBAs) track their programs, increase participation and assist in the awards process.

In the past, hosting a large, judged event meant reams of paper, lots of printed forms and folders stuffed with information, but a designated Parade of Homes website eliminates all of that, and is customizable per community.

“Our Parade of Homes website streamlines planning, judging and even navigating home routes,” said mRELEVANCE Managing Partner Mitch Levinson. “Everything is done via the website, which greatly cuts down on time spent while increasing revenue. Hosting a Parade of Homes is a great way to showcase your members and their homes while generating buzz for your builder’s homes and communities, as well as the HBA and its sponsors.”

A community or association that wants to host a Parade of Homes, similar event or awards program can benefit from the mRELEVANCE platform – the Greater Atlanta HBA uses a similar mRELEVANCE site to manage entries for its OBIE Awards program. These events create buzz for builders who promote their homes and awards throughout the year. Association members showcase their products directly to consumers, who in turn enjoy face time with builders, designers, decorators and other vendors. Local HBAs benefit from increased non-dues revenue and elevate their profile in their communities.

Levinson and his business partner, Carol Morgan, are excited about how this new functional website can help associations create non dues revenue and streamline events.

