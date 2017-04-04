DefenseStorm, a solution that fuses together technology and people to provide co-managed cybersecurity operations for financial institutions, announced it will present its latest anomaly detection capabilities at FinovateSpring 2017, which takes place April 26-27 in San Jose, California.

DefenseStorm’s new anomaly detection capabilities enhance the company’s security data platform, which serves as a new layer in the stack to help financial institutions assess their cybersecurity program, detect intrusions, investigate potential threats, take action to stop attacks, and report on cybersecurity to regulators and the board of directors. Built by bankers and technology experts, DefenseStorm fuses technology and people into a single solution that helps financial institutions prove they are both secure and compliant with evolving cybersecurity regulations.

By adding new anomaly detection features, DefenseStorm’s platform can support the creation of complex queries that correlate multiple sets of data together to provide a clearer view of network activity. These new features expand the event-based custom anomaly feature to apply machine learning algorithms to any query. As a result, financial institutions are able to receive alerts on nuanced network data, which means they can derive more data insights and correlate alerts, reducing the amount of alerts security analysts must review. To further promote efficiency, the platform’s Alert Inbox groups together security alerts and learns what is important to the user, so they spend less time dealing with non-essential security alerts and can devote their time to more critical security issues.

“Each year, we receive numerous applications from various fintech startups, established companies and financial institutions for a limited number of presentation slots,” said Greg Palmer, vice president of Finovate. “Given the continued prevalence of cyber attacks and the unique security and regulatory needs of financial institutions, DefenseStorm’s solution is particularly relevant for FinovateSpring.”

"It's easier than ever for attackers to change their tools, tactics, and procedures to attack your network dozens of different ways to see what sticks. Using only old solutions like anti-virus or a firewall isn't enough, and it will cost you," said Sean Cassidy, CTO of DefenseStorm. "What institutions need is a solution that isn't going to be outdated in a year. That's why we're debuting our new anomaly detection system called PatternScout Engine. It's a customizable and robust alerting and anomaly detection platform that ships with dozens of actionable indicators of compromise. I look forward to showing all the attendees of Finovate Spring why what we've built is better than their SIEM."

For more information about FinovateSpring and to view the agenda, visit http://spring2017.finovate.com/.

About FinovateSpring

FinovateSpring is a demo-based conference for innovative startups and established companies in the fields of banking and financial technology. Held in San Jose, the event offers an insight-packed glimpse of the future of finance via a fast-paced, intimate, and unique format. FinovateSpring is organized by The Finovate Group. For more information on the event or to view videos of previous demos, please visit http://www.finovate.com.

About DefenseStorm

DefenseStorm is a security data platform that watches everything on your network and matches it to your policies, providing cybersecurity management that is safe, compliant and cost effective. Built from the ground up in the cloud, DefenseStorm unifies detection, investigation, reporting and compliance into a single place to manage cybersecurity data. Formed by bankers and technology experts, DefenseStorm aggregates event data across all cybersecurity tools and links policies to real-time alerts, so that financial institutions can prove to regulators they are both secure and compliant with evolving FFIEC cybersecurity requirements. For more information please visit https://www.DefenseStorm.com.

