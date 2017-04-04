Martyn Lawrence Bullard Dwell on Design announces its second featured speaker, the new AIA Los Angeles Photography Awards, and the debut of the Architecture and Design Film Festival at this year's fair.

Dwell on Design is excited to return to the Los Angeles Convention Center, June 23-25, 2017. With three days of programming curated for design and architecture professionals and enthusiasts, 300 modern design brands, and many special features, the design fair promises to be the most electrifying yet! Top leaders and innovators in design will be in attendance, with featured onstage programs and continuing education opportunities for design disciplines of all kinds. The second wave of announcements include the next confirmed featured speaker, the first annual AIA Los Angeles Photography Awards, and the debut of the Architecture & Design Film Festival at Dwell on Design.

Dwell on Design has added famed interior decorator Martyn Lawrence Bullard to its growing list of featured speakers for 2017. Renowned for his broad range of styles and eclectic, yet sophisticated interiors, Bullard is a staple of Architectural Digest’s AD100 and ELLE Decor’s A-List. His inimitable taste and approach to design is seen in premier hotel properties including the Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs, Chateau Gutsch in Lucerne, Switzerland, and the recently completed Casa Laguna Hotel & Spa in Laguna Beach. Bullard’s list of A-List clients include Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Tommy Hilfiger, Cher, and Ellen Pompeo. In addition to Bullard’s eponymous collections of indoor and outdoor textiles, wallpaper, furniture, and accessories, he has designed collections for Schumacher, Ann Sacks, The Rug Company, Haviland Limoges, Christofle, and Daum. Dwell on Design is honored to host Martyn Lawrence Bullard on the Main Stage Saturday, June 25 at 12 pm.

Adding to the excitement of the annual American Institute of Architects (AIA) Los Angeles Restaurant and Design Awards to be announced during Dwell on Design, the organization’s Los Angeles chapter will sponsor the first annual AIA Photography Awards at the event. With 77 participants from both AIA and the community, the contest will present over 200 photographs interpreting architecture, design, and the built environment. All submissions, and the winning photographs will be on display throughout the fair in the Dwell on Design Reading Room, powered by Hennessey + Ingalls.

Always an event favorite, Dwell Outdoor returns once again with inspiring outdoor design playing host to the first annual Architecture & Design Film Festival at Dwell on Design. The ADFF will curate design-forward short and feature films that will be presented within the Dwell Outdoor pavilion each day throughout the fair.

One of the most recognized programs each year, Dwell on Design Home Tours will return in 2017, highlighting high-profile designed homes on June 24 and 25. Attendees can learn about the inspiration and creative vision behind these properties during Meet the Architects Night. This year’s Meet the Architects Night will be held at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center on Thursday, June 22, 7 pm to 9 pm.

Dwell on Design will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Friday, June 23 from 10 am to 6 pm; Saturday, June 24 from 10 am to 5 pm; and Sunday, June 25 from 10 am to 4 pm. Architects and design professionals, along with the design enthusiast public, may purchase tickets online at dwellondesign.com/register.

###

About Dwell on Design

June 23- 25, 2017 / Los Angeles Convention Center

With three full days of dynamic exhibitions, unparalleled educational opportunities, new home technologies, onstage panels, 40+ speakers, and more than 2,000 innovative modern furnishings and products, Dwell on Design is the largest design event on the west coast. In addition to featuring over 300+ exhibiting brands, Dwell on Design encourages an ongoing design dialogue. Learn more by visiting dwellondesign.com.

About Dwell

Dwell is a media and technology brand focused on design and architecture. Through an award-winning magazine that has been published since 2000, and a sharing platform launched in 2016, Dwell promotes an architecture that is optimistic and innovative. In December 2016 Dwell launched a collection of products with Target called Modern by Dwell Magazine. Dwell, Dwell Homes, Dwell Prefab, and Dwell on Design are registered trademarks of Dwell Media, LLC. Dwell Media, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary company of Dwell Life, Inc.

About Informa, Global Exhibitions

Dwell on Design is part of Informa’s Global Exhibitions Division. With over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Beauty, Construction & Real Estate, Design, Life Sciences, Maritime, Health & Nutrition, Natural Products, Agriculture and Pop Culture. Through face to face and digital channels, our transaction-oriented exhibitions and trade shows enable communities to engage, experience and do business. In doing so, we bring together people who want to buy and sell, network, do business and gain inspiration. Our industry insight, coupled with our innovative and entrepreneurial approach, provides them with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets.

Informa Exhibitions is a division of Informa PLC, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, creating unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. Informa PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.