Jessica Gorman Earns Most Coveted Honor From Les Clefs d’Or

Jessica Gorman As the first concierge from The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company to be awarded with this milestone achievement, Gorman’s leadership and dedication to her craft shines through every day.

Jessica Gorman, Lead Concierge at The Ritz-Carlton, Buckhead, has won the 2017 Marjorie Silverman Young Leader Award for Les Clefs d'Or. The announcement was made during Les Clefs d'Or’s worldwide congress held in Berlin, Germany. Gorman represented the United States as its US Young Leader Award Winner and was chosen amongst the finest representatives of concierge professionals from around the globe to achieve this coveted honor.

“As the first concierge from The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company to be awarded with this milestone achievement, Gorman’s leadership and dedication to her craft shines through every day” says Sheila Buciuman, Executive Assistant Manager of Rooms.

Les Clefs d'Or is an international network of concierge with common interests and goals. Identified by the crossed gold keys on their lapels, the association is based on friendship between members to assist international travelers and tourists. Les Clefs d'Or Members continuously seek out innovations and advancements in the travel and tourism industry, while always respecting the history and traditions of the hotel concierge profession.

General Manager Erwin Schinnerl shared “We are immensely proud of Jessica, her contributions to our hotel and company, her leadership within the organization and raising the bar for her chosen profession as concierge - this is an impressive accomplishment and outstanding reflection on our hotel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.”

Gorman has worked steadfast at The Ritz-Carlton, Buckhead for over 13 years where her career began in sales. She ultimately discovered her passion was working directly with guests to make each visit a unique and memorable experience. In her acceptance speech Gorman reflected on her interview for the Young Leaders Award where Simon Thomas, First Vice President, asked her ‘Why you?’ and she said ‘My passion for this profession knows no bounds.’ This rings true in the number of guest letters the hotel receives about Gorman thanking her for a perfect recommendation or going above and beyond to solve a problem.

Gorman was the only female candidate this year in a group of 13 nominees spanning the globe. She has also been chosen as one of the judges for the 2018 Les Clefs d'Or Congress in Seoul, South Korea.

###

About The Ritz-Carlton, Buckhead

The Ritz-Carlton, Buckhead is located in one of the city’s most prestigious residential neighborhoods and close to some of the best shopping in the region. The hotel features 510 guestrooms including an exclusive Spa Level dedicated to wellness, dining in The Gallery, Coffee Bar and Sushi Bar and an indoor pool and fitness center. For information and reservations, please call 1-800-241-3333, the hotel at 404-237-2700, a travel professional or visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/buckhead

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates more than 90 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at http://www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation using #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

About Les Clefs d’Or USA

Les Clefs d'Or (pronounced “lay clay door”) is French for “keys of gold,” Les Clefs d’Or USA is the only national organization of hotel lobby concierges. An international symbol of service excellence, the crossed gold keys displayed on a concierge’s uniform assures travelers they’re dealing with a seasoned professional, one who is dedicated to serving their every need. With over 600 members in 32 states, members of Les Clefs d'Or USA represent over 300,000 hotel rooms nightly. Their motto “In Service through Friendship” is shared with 44 country sections world-wide, comprising UICH Les Clefs d’Or (Union Internationale des Concierges d’Hôtels) with almost 4,500 members internationally. For more information visit http://www.lcdusa.org.