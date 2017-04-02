Settlers Life Releases New Telesales Tool, ExpressApp

Settlers Life Insurance Company ExpressApp is going to revolutionize the way they write business because it simplifies the process, making doing business with Settlers Life even easier.

“We are thrilled to officially release ExpressApp to our field of agents,” commented Josh Dixon, Director of Telesales Operations. “ExpressApp is going to revolutionize the way they write business because it simplifies the process, making doing business with Settlers Life even easier.”

With ExpressApp, agents and their clients can complete applications for Settlers Life’s life insurance products via telephone interview, which minimizes (and in some cases eliminates) the need to submit paperwork to the company.

“Our agents and clients alike will benefit from using ExpressApp,” Steve Bontell, Chief Marketing Officer, explained. “They will receive a quicker underwriting decision compared to writing a traditional paper application, plus the policy can be issued more quickly, which results in agents getting paid faster than ever before. We continue to work to become the best final expense company in the country and ExpressApp is paramount to this movement. As ‘America's Final Expense CompanySM,’ we’re proud to continually grow and improve based on the feedback we receive from our own agent-partners.”

Settlers Life Insurance Company specializes in simplified issue, final expense, whole life insurance coverage for insureds aged fifteen-days to eighty-five years. Settlers Life has products available in forty-four (44) states and has more than 6,500 independent agents appointed across the country. A member of the NGL Insurance Group since 1999, Settlers Life’s primary administrative office is located in Bristol, Virginia. Since 2007, Settlers Life has maintained an A. M. Best financial strength rating of A - (Excellent), the fourth highest of 16 such ratings. A.M. Best states that an "A minus" rating "is assigned to companies which have, in our opinion, an excellent ability to meet their ongoing insurance obligations." A.M. Best is the oldest and most widely recognized rating agency dedicated to the insurance industry.