Hotel Walloon Receives AAA’s Four Diamond Rating

Hotel Walloon has received the esteemed AAA Four Diamond Rating. This is the first time Hotel Walloon has attained this celebrated designation.

Hotels at this level employ experienced, highly qualified staff to provide the custom service luxury hotel guests expect, according to AAA. These establishments deliver unmatched guest comfort with luxurious accommodations, extraordinary facilities and many personalized amenities.

Hotel Walloon is part of a select group of hotels and restaurants in North America. Just 1,615 hotels and 665 restaurants made the AAA Four Diamond lists for 2017.

“This rating acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our staff,” said Marc Jacobs, General Manager. “We are honored to be recognized as a AAA Four Diamond hotel. At Hotel Walloon, we are committed to exceeding guest expectations and providing a premier travel experience.”

“AAA is pleased to recognize Hotel Walloon for earning the Four Diamond Rating,” said Michael Petrone, director, AAA Inspections and Diamond Ratings. “To maintain the exceptional standards required for this rating on a daily basis is an outstanding achievement. AAA Four Diamond establishments are attentive to guests needs and consistently deliver memorable travel and dining experiences.”

AAA Diamond Ratings are over 80 years old. AAA uses professional inspectors to conduct anonymous, in-person property evaluations. AAA offers the only rating system using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant evaluations using published guidelines weighted by member priorities. With a far greater inventory than any other rating entity, AAA’s rating system covers the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.