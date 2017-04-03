CLO Symposium17 This spring’s Symposium program features exactly the kind of analysis, insights, collaboration and discourse learning executives need to fuel innovation in this fast-paced environment and truly lead the enterprise toward enhanced performance.

Human Capital Media (HCM), publisher of Chief Learning Officer magazine, released final program details today for CLO Symposium17, this spring’s premier conference for senior learning and development professionals, corporate executives and human capital management leaders from around the world. The event, slated for April 24-26 at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida, will focus on the theme: Learning: The Fuel for Performance.

“Today, business moves very fast,” said Mike Prokopeak, HCM editor in chief. “Fortunately, learning moves faster. A strong emphasis on corporate education has become a critical factor in keeping organizations moving ahead at the right pace and staying ahead of the competitive curve. This spring’s Symposium program features exactly the kind of analysis, insights, collaboration and discourse learning executives need to fuel innovation in this fast-paced environment and truly lead the enterprise toward enhanced performance.”

The magazine’s editors have developed a high-level agenda for the conference, featuring panel discussions on critical issues, powerful first-person accounts of new initiatives from L&D practitioners, more than 20 workshops on successful industry solutions, and “Voice of the CLO” interview sessions. There’s also an eclectic line-up of speakers offering fresh thinking on key business topics:



Workforce Transformation: Steve Pemberton, Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion and Global Chief Diversity Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Strategy & Agility: Susan Packard, Co-founder, HGTV.

Innovation: Alec Ross, Author, “The Industries of the Future.”

Organizational Development: Robert Kegan, Professor, Harvard University Graduate School of Education, and Author, “An Everyone Culture: Becoming a Deliberately Developmental Organization.”

By attending Symposium sessions, industry professionals can earn recertification credit hours toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR recertification through the HR Certification Institute. Platinum Sponsors for CLO Symposium17 are Center for Applied Learning, DDI, DeVryWORKS, Emory Executive Education and Saba. For more information about CLO Symposium17 visit closymposium.com.