Code Dx Expands Market Presence to Japan with New Reseller CMS3

Code Dx, Inc., a provider of an award-winning suite of time-saving and easy-to-use tools that help software developers, testers and security analysts find, prioritize and manage software vulnerabilities, today announced its expansion into the Japanese market with its new reseller CMS3 (Channel Management Solutions Corp.). As part of the new partnership, CMS3 will resell Code Dx’s Software Vulnerability Correlation and Management solution to enable its clients to ensure the quality and security of the applications they develop.

“As one of the leading countries for technology, Japan is a vital market for our product offerings,” said Anita D’Amico, Ph.D., CEO for Code Dx. “Building and maintaining secure code is critical to the Japanese software industry, and they can use Code Dx to manage and measure the quality and security status of software they produce. CMS3 will help deliver Code Dx’s Software Vulnerability Correlation and Management solution to this market. CMS3 has a solid reputation serving software development organizations in Japan and understands the value our solution can offer its clients."

“CMS3 is excited to be partnering with Code Dx, Inc. They offer a powerful and advanced, yet easy to use, solution that addresses the many challenges in managing a comprehensive quality and security program,” said Mark Grice, president at CMS3. “The integration with, and support for, a wide range of quality and security tools across both the open source and commercial sectors is unparalleled. Our customers are committed to both the quality and the security of their products and applications. Code Dx will be an invaluable resource in helping them achieve these goals.”

About CMS3

Channel Management Solutions Corp. (CMS3) provides consulting and contracting services and support to assist, and partner with, companies that wish to establish or grow their customer base in Asia by offering their products or services via local representation in these target markets. CMS3 focuses on high value tools and solutions that address the diverse quality and security assurance needs of our expanding customer base. Our primary expertise is in the software development domain. More specifically, the areas of development, testing, and SW quality tools and services. Examples include tools and services such as development platforms, source code management systems, development tools, static analysis tools, dynamic analysis tools, architectural analysis tools, run-time test tools, DevOps, processes and methodologies.

CMS3 is located in Japan with an office centrally located in Tokyo. For more information please contact us at info(at)cms-3.co(dot)jp or +81-(0)80-3093-7379. CMS3 – Solutions. Services. Support.

About Code Dx

Code Dx, Inc. is a leading provider of easy-to-use application vulnerability correlation and management systems that enable software developers, testers and security analysts to find and manage vulnerabilities in software. The award-winning Code Dx Enterprise solution integrates the results of multiple static, dynamic and interactive Application Security Testing (AST) tools, third-party component analyzers, and manual reviews into a consolidated set of results for quick and easy triage, prioritization and remediation. The core technology was partially funded by Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology (DHS S&T) to help secure the nation’s software supply chain. For more information, please visit http://www.codedx.com or contact Code Dx at (631) 759-3993 or at Info(at)CodeDx(dot)com.

