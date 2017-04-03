SICOM Through our end-to-end restaurant technology solutions, we are helping brands and franchises transform their operations to provide a better guest experience and to improve their bottom line

Leveraging Chef’s predictive PMIX algorithm, kitchens can accurately cook and prepare the correct amount of food based upon historical usage and live data from the point of sale – eliminating costly food waste while improving speed of service and guest satisfaction. Chef also integrates with leading product holding unites (PHUs) on the market to automate important kitchen tasks and ensure food freshness. In addition, it provides the crews centralized access to the latest recipes, training materials and automated alerts – helping QSRs to maximize accountability by providing meaningful day-part summaries and historical playback.

“The selection of the SICOM Chef solution by this leading brand reinforces the power it has in providing QSR owners with the ability to empower their staff with valuable information that will enable the reduction of waste and help to increase efficiency, productivity and profitability,” said Jim Flynn, CEO of SICOM. “Through our end-to-end restaurant technology solutions, we are helping brands and franchises transform their operations to provide a better guest experience and to improve their bottom line.”

About SICOM

SICOM Systems, Inc. is a leading best-of-breed provider of end-to-end technologies and services for the quick service and fast casual restaurants. The company offers front-of-house solutions (i.e. Digital Menu Boards, Point-of-Sale (POS) and Order Confirmation Units); back-of-house solutions (Drive-Thru Director and Chef Kitchen Management); as well as above restaurant solutions (360° Data Analytics and SEMS4 Restaurant Management) that are helping major restaurant chains around the globe to streamline their operations. SICOM has over 40,000 digital menu boards in operation worldwide, while its POS systems are in more than 6,500 restaurants worldwide and it has more than 10,000 restaurants leveraging its enterprise management systems globally. Founded in 1987, SICOM is headquartered in Doylestown, Pa. and can be found online at http://www.SICOM.com.

###