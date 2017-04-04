Sterling’s application is the first in the industry to provide both EMV tip adjust from the POS and P2PE for these terminals.

Sterling Payment Technologies, a leading provider of secure payment processing, and Ingenico Group, the global leader in seamless payment, today announced the release of the market’s first EMV payment solution that supports tip adjust from the point of sale solution and point-to-point encryption (P2PE) for Ingenico Group’s semi-integrated smart terminal solutions, the iCT 220CL and the iCT250. The new solutions leverage the benefits of Sterling’s proprietary processing platform.

EMV tip adjust allows restaurants to continue to settle credit card payments the same way they would with mag-stripe cards – by adding the tip after the initial card authorization.

P2PE encrypts sensitive card data at the point of entry and remains protected until decrypted at a secure endpoint so that it’s never exposed to internal systems or legible to cybercriminals.

“Sterling’s application is the first in the industry to provide both EMV tip adjust from the POS and P2PE for these terminals. Both bring significant benefits to the restaurant and services industries by providing extra data protection and making businesses operate more efficiently,” said Rich Peterson, divisional president of integrated point of sale at Sterling Payment Technologies.

Due to the liability shift by the major card brands in 2015, businesses that do not use terminals that process EMV chip card transactions are now liable for chargebacks associated with payments made with counterfeit, lost or stolen payment cards. This burden can represent significant losses to businesses that do not use EMV-enabled point of sale systems.

“Being able to provide ISVs and merchants with a semi-integrated payments solution is incredibly important, as it can reduce the time needed for certification, which means a faster implementation, and also helps merchants to reduce their PCI compliance scope. Combining Sterling’s application with Ingenico Group’s smart terminals has resulted in an advanced, secure EMV solution for businesses,” said Bernie Frey, senior vice president, US indirect sales for Ingenico Group.

To learn more, contact Sterling Payment Technologies at (800) 383-0561, visit http://www.sterlingpayment.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Sterling Payment Technologies:

Sterling Payment Technologies, a division of EVO Payments International, is one of the most innovative, customer-focused payment processors in the industry. Founded in 2001, the company processes payment transactions for all major card brands including Visa®, MasterCard®, Discover® and American Express®. Sterling is committed to providing POS resellers, software application developers, and merchants with the most advanced payment solutions in the marketplace, including a complete range of electronic payment processing services, such as credit, debit, PIN debit, EMV, fleet, gift card, and electronic benefits transfer (EBT). The company has been recognized by Business Solutions Magazine as Best Channel Vendor for nine consecutive years, ranking Sterling's payment processing among the nation's best. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Sterling is represented in communities throughout North America, Central America and Europe by point-of-sale equipment dealers and software developers, independent sales offices, banks, and an internal sales team.

About Ingenico Group:

Ingenico Group is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world’s best-known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise. Learn more at http://www.ingenico.com or twitter.com/Ingenico.

Contact:

Anton Wurr, Executive Director of Marketing

Sterling Payment Technologies

800-383-0561

anton(dot)wurr(at)sterlingpayment(dot)com

###