We hope our training will encourage safe driving behavior among both our customers and anyone who gets behind the wheel

Nearly 3,500 people were killed in distraction related crashes in 2015, according to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration. This was an increase of 8.8% from 2014. In honor of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY) is offering a complimentary, 20 minute online training to help decrease the number of distracted driving accidents.

PHLY is making this course available to everyone during the month of April at http://www.phly.com/safedriving. The course content covers the three major categories for driver distractions (visual, manual, cognitive), as well as tips for avoiding distractions both inside and outside of the car. Participants may take an exam at the end of the course to help with retention of the material covered and receive a certificate of completion after passing the test.

”The number of automobile crashes resulting in fatalities and serious injuries has increased significantly in recent years,” shared Mark Konchan, vice president of Risk Management Services for Philadelphia Insurance Companies. “Distraction is a factor in many of these crashes and it can be avoided. We hope our training will encourage safe driving behavior among both our customers and anyone who gets behind the wheel.”

This online course will be available to the public through April 30th at http://www.phly.com/safedriving.

Steps to take the PHLY Distracted Driving online training:

1. Go to PHLY.com/safedriving to watch the online course

2. Pass the exam and complete the contact form

3. Download certificate of completion

About Philadelphia Insurance Companies

Philadelphia Insurance Companies designs, markets, and underwrites commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance products incorporating value added coverages and services for select industries. In operation since 1962, the Company, whose commercial lines insurance subsidiaries are rated “A++” (Superior) by A.M. Best Company and “A+” for counterparty credit and financial strength by Standard & Poor’s, is nationally recognized as a member of Ward's Top 50, National Underwriter’s Top 100, and one of the Top 150 Workplaces in America. The organization has more than 50 offices strategically located across the United States to provide superior service. For more information, please visit http://www.PHLY.com.