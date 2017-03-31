Penny Peavler from The Frazier Museum joins Karen Lawrence and Meredith Lawrence from the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation for the official opening of The Hunger Games: The Exhibition in Louisville

The Frazier History Museum today announced a series of Louisville-based partnerships for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, which opens this weekend in Louisville, KY. One key partnership is a ticket sales fundraising campaign benefitting the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation, which will receive a portion of all full-priced tickets sold during the Louisville engagement. The campaign follows the recent Norton Healthcare announcement of the upcoming $78M Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, a tangible demonstration of the ongoing charitable work the foundation is doing in Louisville.

In addition to the ticket sales fundraiser, the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation is partnering with exhibition organizers on a series of fundraising events to be hosted at The Frazier throughout the course of the exhibition run. Details will be announced at a later date.

“By partnering with The Jennifer Lawrence Foundation we have ensured that the visitors who come to the Frazier to experience this incredible exhibition will not be the only ones to benefit from its run in Louisville,” said Frazier President, Penny Peavler. “It is our mission to ignite the human spirit with stories that matter to this community and we are ecstatic to be living in that mission alongside such exceptional partners.”

In addition to the partnership with The Jennifer Lawrence Foundation, The Frazier Museum has generated multiple local partnerships in support of the exhibition including:



Hotel & Travel Packages: Key hotel partners will be offering room night packages that include exhibition tickets and other hotel stay benefits at varying price points to provide cost effective and unique ways to see the exhibition and stay overnight in Louisville.

Panem Citizens Card: Over 30 local businesses spanning multiple categories in retail, entertainment, dining, and attractions have partnered with the museum on a Panem Citizens Card campaign. Every guest who purchases a ticket will receive the savings card which provides discounts and benefits at area participating businesses.

Tourism Partnerships: The Convention and Visitors Bureau as well as the Kentucky State Tourism board will be supporting regional visitation to the exhibition further driving tourism revenue to Louisville during the six-month exhibition run.

The Hunger Games: The Exhibition is open April 1 through September 10. Tickets are now on sale with individual tickets starting at $26. A discounted four pack of tickets for both families and individuals is available starting at $90. Contact the Frazier History Museum directly for student and group discounts.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.TheHungerGamesExhibition.com or http://www.FrazierMuseum.org.

Exhibit documents, photographs stills and video are available at this link: http://bit.ly/THGLouisville

ABOUT THE HUNGER GAMES: THE EXHIBITION

The Hunger Games: The Exhibition invites visitors to step inside and explore the world of Panem as created by the films. Hundreds of authentic costumes and props, high-tech and hands-on interactives and detailed set recreations reveal the amazing artistry and technology that brought these incredible books to life. Visitors will follow Katniss Everdeen's inspirational journey, from her humble beginnings in District 12 to her emergence as the Mockingjay, sparking curiosity and excitement. The exhibit will feature seven galleries including District 12, Tribute Train, The Capitol, Making the Games, District 13, Fan Gallery and Katniss’s Journey.

Highlights include iconic costumes from the films such as the Girl on Fire dress, the Mockingjay dress and the Mockingjay armor; key artifacts including the Mockingjay pin, Cinna’s sketchbook and Katniss’s bow; and interactives including an explorable map of Panem, a gamemaker’s control table and a stunt choreography interactive.

ABOUT THE JENNIFER LAWRENCE FOUNDATION

The Jennifer Lawrence Foundation assists and empowers charitable organizations that fulfill children’s vital needs and drive arts awareness and participation. The foundation leverages independent philanthropy initiatives, community events and popular culture memorabilia donations and auctions to positively impact the lives of young people, artists and the organizations that serve them. The foundation assists a variety of nonprofit organizations in fulfilling their missions, including Uspiritus, St. Mary’s Center, West End Boys School. Boys and Girls Clubs, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Be The Match, Meghan’s Mountain, Agape Flights, Fund for the Arts, Community Foundation of Louisville, Compassionate School Project, American Heart Association, Down Syndrome of Louisville, and Day to Care.

ABOUT FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM

The Frazier History Museum is located at 829 West Main Street on Louisville’s downtown “Museum Row. The Frazier brings history to life for visitors through exhibits, artifacts and live performances every day. The Frazier tells the stories that matter most to Kentucky and the world, allowing visitors a chance to step into history along the way. The Frazier is open Monday-Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5 00 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call 502-753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

ABOUT LIONSGATE

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) is a vertically integrated next generation global content leader with a diversified presence in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, premium pay television networks, home entertainment, global distribution and sales, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment.

With the acquisition of Starz, Lionsgate adds to its portfolio of businesses the flagship STARZ premium pay network serving 24.3 million subscribers and the STARZ ENCORE platform with 31 million subscribers. The combined company will operate five over-the-top (OTT) streaming services and the STARZ app delivering content directly to consumers.

The Company’s feature film business spans eight labels and includes the blockbuster The Hunger Games franchise, the Now You See Me series, the box office blockbuster La La Land, which won six Academy Awards®, the hit franchise sequel John Wick: Chapter Two, double Oscar winner Hacksaw Ridge, Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween, The Shack, CBS Films/Lionsgate’s Hell or High Water, Roadside Attractions' critically-acclaimed Manchester by the Sea, Codeblack Films’ breakout concert film Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain and Pantelion Films’ Instructions Not Included, the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever released in the U.S.

One of the largest independent television businesses in the world, Lionsgate’s slate of premium quality series encompasses nearly 90 shows on more than 40 different networks. These include the ground-breaking Orange is the New Black, the fan favorite Nashville, the syndication success The Wendy Williams Show, the hit drama The Royals, the acclaimed Casual, the breakout success Greenleaf and hit STARZ series including Outlander, Black Sails, Survivor’s Remorse and Power, the second highest-rated premium pay television series of 2016.

Lionsgate's home entertainment business is an industry leader in box office-to-DVD and box office-to-VOD revenue conversion rates. Lionsgate handles a prestigious and prolific library of more than 16,000 motion picture and television titles that is an important source of recurring revenue and serves as a foundation for the growth of the Company's core businesses. The Lionsgate, Summit Entertainment and Starz brands are synonymous with original, daring, quality entertainment in markets around the world. http://www.lionsgate.com

