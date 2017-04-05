Nsight Launches AWS Migration Service

Move to Cloud with Nsight's AWS Migration Services

“We are excited to offer this New Service for companies who would like to transition to Amazon’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)model, avoid Capex spending, and move to an Opex model instead,” said Chandra Shekar, Nsight Senior Director for Practice Management.

The AWS cloud platform offers multiple business benefits such as increased speed and agility, lower costs, elasticity, and the capability to go global within minutes.

“Nsight’s AWS Migration Service covers the full cloud migration lifecycle under our ‘We Plan, We Build, We Run’ program,” Shekar says. He further explains that



“Plan” covers application analysis, TCO and business case prioritization, solution design, and migration strategy planning;

“Build” covers deployment of multi-region scalable AWS environments, security controls, testing, and performance optimization; and

“Run” covers going live with ongoing performance monitoring and cost optimization, managed services metrics and support model implementation, decommissioning of legacy environments and provide Post- Go-live support as needed.

“One of our key strengths is our extreme familiarity with AWS cloud integration,” says Shekar. “All of our technicians are certified and highly experienced, having worked on many types of system installations, Cloud Migrations and Cloud Integrations using State of the art tools and techniques. Let us help you in this journey to reduce cost, increase value, flexibility, security and Infrastructure Agility. Contact us to see a quick demo of how we have leveraged this capability ourselves.

For more information about Nsight’s AWS Migration Service, visit http://www.nsight-inc.com or contact Chandra Shekar at cshekar(at)nsight-inc(dot)com