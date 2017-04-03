The Vessel Group Expands to Make a Greater Impact In The Energy Sector

The expansion of The Vessel Group (TVG) comes at a time when the energy sector is booming. The influx of clientele requires more space as the company continues to grow to meet the needs of their customers. Providing energy-focused, results-driven service has proven to be effective for the thriving company as they open their new office located at 4203 Montrose Blvd Ste 400, Houston, TX 77006.

Members of The Vessel Group continue to focus on their mission by using a holistic approach, understanding their clients’ strategic goals and recruiting top talent to help achieve them. Their core values have always been to work with a sense of integrity, act expeditiously on behalf of their clients, and establish lasting partnerships. These values are the foundation that have caused TVG to be a force thus far and will continue to take this company to new heights.

About The Vessel Group

The combined experience of The Vessel Group team members alone has uniquely positioned the company to help corporations tap into the most effective resources that will enable them to successfully navigate through current transformations taking place in the industry. The talent sourcing services offered also provides a deep knowledge and understanding of the ever-changing trends in the energy sector and helps them provide support staff that has the leadership ability necessary for success. Their consulting services also provide innovative solutions for companies seeking knowledgeable, resourceful, and experienced support during mergers and acquisitions, energy trading, enterprise contract management, business process documentation, business scenario testing, and SAP implementations and interrogations.

Contact information for The Vessel Group can be found at https://www.thevesselgrp.com/