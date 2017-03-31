Southland Log Homes Expands to Production Site in Saluda, SC

Southland Log Homes - Saluda, SC Mill The new precision milling facility will support Southland’s growth, and will further enhance our ability to supply customers with a wide range of high quality log home designs

Southland Log Homes, designer and manufacturer of America's Favorite Log Home, has announced the expansion of its production facilities at a new site in Saluda, SC. Southland anticipates that log homes will begin to be manufactured at the Saluda site as early as May/June, 2017.

Southland’s new facility in Saluda will represent a significant expansion of the company’s precision milling capacity, and will offer advantages in terms of leaner operations, streamlined logistics, and improved product quality.

For its entire 40 year history, Southland Log Homes has had both its headquarters and production adjacent to interstate 26 in Irmo, SC. Although Southland’s headquarters and a log home sales model will remain at the site in Irmo, the original mill property has been sold for future use as an automobile sales and service complex.

“We are excited to take this next step in Southland's ongoing leadership in the log home industry," said Ken Sekley, Southland's President and CEO. “The new precision milling facility will support Southland’s growth, and will further enhance our ability to supply customers with a wide range of high quality log home designs, from beautiful traditional log home plans to the latest in modern design trends and sustainability."

Southland Log Homes provides its customers with personalized designs and high quality log cabin kits, as well as support in working with quality log home builders, understanding financing options, and identifying available land anywhere in the US. The company also ships log homes globally, with the latest in a series of log home sales to the Peoples Republic of China scheduled to ship out of the Port of Charleston in late April.

About Southland Log Homes: Headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, Southland Log Homes was founded in 1978 and is the largest log home company in the United States. Southland operates model home sales offices and has authorized Southland dealers located throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. Model homes are located in Atlanta, GA; Baton Rouge, LA; Biloxi, MS; Birmingham, AL; Charlotte, NC; Christiansburg, VA; Columbia, SC; Dallas, TX; Danville, PA; Fredericksburg, VA; Greensboro, NC; Greenville, SC; Houston, TX; Northwest Indiana; Kansas City, MO; Lake City, FL; Louisville, KY; Macon, GA; Memphis, TN; Nashville, TN; Springfield, MA; and San Antonio, TX. For more information about Southland Log Homes, call 800-641-4754 or visit SouthlandLogHomes.com.