KD Conservatory Graduate Takes on a ‘Whole New World’

Greenspan will be in the ensemble as well as act as the Aladdin understudy. Performances begin April 11 at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre, prior to the tour’s official opening April 19.

“We are so proud of Clinton,” said KD Conservatory Co-Founder Kathy Tyner. “This is a huge step in his career, and we continue to applaud his growth. He has a bright future and will inspire others to work just as hard in our Musical Theatre program (http://www.kdstudio.com/).”

Greenspan graduated from the KD Conservatory Musical Theatre program two years ago. The program, which offers a 4-semester-long path to an Associate of Applied Arts Degree in Musical Theatre, aims to realistically prepare students as performers in the competitive business of Musical Theatre. During his time there, Greenspan flourished under the professional faculty, and according to program Chair Michael Serrecchia, he made the most of all they had to offer.

“I think the role Clinton has landed in Aladdin is an amazing opportunity,” Serrecchia said. “He is also the understudy to Aladdin which is amazing. This is the start of a really big career.”

Outside of KD Conservatory productions, Greenspan has worked at several professional regional theaters, such as Garland Summer Musicals, the Dallas Theatre Center, Dallas Children’s Theatre, Water Tower Theatre, and The Pearl Theatre Off Broadway.

“The excitement I have for this opportunity is out of this world,” Greenspan said. “I go in every morning, still in shock that this is happening. With the gorgeous costume and set pieces, athletic choreography, beautiful music and the incredible team, this has truly been a dream come true. And there’s still so much more to come.”

The stage production expands the 90-minute film into two acts and is adapted from the Disney film and folktales. Clinton looks forward to the new musical and what he’ll bring to the production onstage. The story may be fictional, he said, but the adventure and feeling of timelessness are very real.

About KD Conservatory

For more than 30 years, KD Conservatory has been dedicated to the development of acting skills and motion picture production technical skills and to the creation of avenues into the professional world of entertainment. A subsidiary of KD Studio Inc., which offers an Associate of Applied Arts (AAA) degree program in acting, KD Conservatory has been rated “Exemplary” by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. The school is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theatre (NAST). For more information, visit http://www.kdstudio.com.