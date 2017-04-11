Cole-Parmer Launches Masterflex® Advanced Networking Drives

Masterflex advanced networking Ethernet I/P drives are now available on Masterflex L/S® and I/P® drives in either a benchtop console or a process-suitable NEMA 4X (IP66) enclosure.

The new advanced networking drives for Masterflex® peristaltic pumps, from Cole-Parmer, provide options for popular networking protocols without the need to install gateways or adapters. These communication protocols cover a broad range of connectivity and communication with most advanced automation control systems. The drives are ideal for industrial networking, bioprocessing, plant automation, or water/wastewater applications.

The new drive option includes native Ethernet/IP and Profibus bi-directional communication with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity and a downloadable iOS-based mobile app to permit local pump monitoring and control. A Cloud-based remote pump monitoring capability is available to provide operational status and alerts. The drives are also compatible with most of today’s advanced automation control systems, such as Allen-Bradley®, Siemens®, Emerson®, and Honeywell®.

