U.S. Lawns Volunteers for A Gift For Teaching

U.S. Lawns Volunteers "Improve Your Community. Improve Your Life. That's our brand position as a franchisor," said U.S. Lawns President Ken Hutcheson.

U.S. Lawns, a commercial grounds care company with a nationwide franchise network in over 250 locations, is proud of our Home Office Team for volunteering time to help teachers get much needed school supplies to Central Florida students.

"Improve Your Community. Improve Your Life. That's our brand position as a franchisor," said U.S. Lawns President Ken Hutcheson. "We truly enjoy getting out into our community and helping those in need. It just makes you feel good."

In just one evening, U.S. Lawns Home Office volunteers were able to fill over 18 pallets with books, school supplies and snack foods; all items which were harvested from a large local trade show, and donated to A Gift For Teaching.

A Gift For Teaching, Central Florida's primary provider of free school supplies, serves 338 public schools. Their mission is to give Orange County Florida teachers from eligible high-need schools a resource to help ensure their students have the supplies they need.

Participating teachers get a chance to shop once a month at the organization’s Free Store, Pencil Boy Online, or through Pencil Boy Express–The Mobile Free Store when it visits their school. Their goal is to reach as many teachers as possible, so they can impact students in need.

U.S. Lawns is committed to doing our part to give our youth every opportunity to pursue a bright future, and we’re honored to support A Gift For Teaching because they support our vision.

About U.S. Lawns

Founded in 1986, U.S. Lawns services commercial customers through a nationwide franchise network in over 250 locations, providing professional grade, customized grounds care and snow & ice management services to corporate campuses, retail centers, industrial parks, multi-family residential communities and other commercial customers. For more information, visit http://www.USLawns.com and http://www.USLawnsFranchise.com.