Parents of pre-schoolers know it’s not always easy to keep kids stimulated and occupied, and it can be downright exhausting. Luckily, The Point is kicking off a monthly Kid’s Club in May to provide nothing but fun activities and good times for South Bay families, at no charge. Parents and their pre-school aged kids are welcome to join The Point for arts and crafts, live entertainment, face painting, stilt walker, Smitten Ice Cream tastings and more!

Stop by the registration table next to Madewell and pick-up your activity schedule and exclusive member discounts!

2017 Play Dates

-Thursday, May 18th

-Thursday, June 15th

-Thursday, July 20th

-Thursday, August 17th

-Thursday, September 21st

-Thursday, October 19th - Halloween Family Fun Fest

-Thursday, November 16th

-Thursday, December 21st

Beyond the kid’s club, The Point prides itself on being a fun-filled destination for the community. Start the day with morning Yoga hosted by prAna every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday or join Kit & Ace for Mindful Mornings on the first Friday of every month. For more information on The Point events, visit w http://www.ThePointSB.com.

About The Point

The Point, a 115,000 SF shopping, dining and entertainment destination that sits at the desirable crossroads of Rosecrans Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard, two accessible routes in the South Bay. The Point houses a unique blend of in-demand retailers, popular eateries, an exclusive fitness studio and an expansive outdoor plaza. Restaurants offer el fresco café dining overlooking The Point Plaza. Ample, free parking is available. The Point is a property of http://www.federalrealty.com (NYSE:FRT), headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. For more information, please visit http://www.ThePointSB.com.