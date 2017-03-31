LULAC Holds 2017 National Women’s Conference in Atlanta, GA

The National Women’s Commission of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) will be hosting its annual National Women’s Conference in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. With the theme Women United—Una Voz Unida, the conference will focus on empowering Latina women with workshops, leadership development, and inspirational speakers. This year’s event is presented by The Coca-Cola Company and will be held at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta.

The two-day conference will feature workshops and seminar discussions on some of the most important issues impacting Latinas. The workshops will focus on civic engagement, running for political office, women’s health issues, Latina entrepreneurship, media engagement, and immigration issues. Notable leaders providing remarks include Mayor of the City of Atlanta Kasim Reed, Georgia State Representative Brenda Lopez, Georgia State Representative Pedro Marin, President & CEO of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Domenika Lynch, Co-Chair of the National Women’s March Carmen Perez, and Head of Inclusion Strategy for BRANDthropologie Media Ana Maria Chavez, Esq.

“Latinas are fundamental to the work and advocacy efforts of LULAC, and we are thrilled to bring the National Women’s Conference to Atlanta,” said LULAC National Vice President for Women Lourdes Galvan. “The Women’s Commission is dedicated to ensuring that issues affecting women are at the forefront of LULAC’s legislative priorities. Issues like equal pay, access to education, and reproductive health do not only benefit Latinas, but are critical to the advancement of all of our communities and families.”

As the Latino population continues to grow in the United States, Latinas are quickly asserting their influence in politics, business, and other important professions. Over one third of Latino elected officials are women and are most prominently represented in state legislatures across the country. At the federal level, there are currently twelve Latina Members of Congress and one Latina U.S. Senator. With such low numbers of representation, the LULAC Women’s Conference will help empower women to seek political office to ensure that all levels of government represent the diversity of the population that they serve.

In addition to the conference, LULAC is joining efforts with Tyson Foods to distribute 31, 240 lbs. of protein to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Since 2000, LULAC and Tyson Foods have donated millions of pounds of protein to food banks across the country. Through LULAC programs, services and advocacy, LULAC will continue to tackle important issues by making information and resources available to the community.

“We’re proud to assist great partners like LULAC and the Atlanta Community Food Bank in the fight against hunger,” said Nora Venegas, director of federal government relations, Tyson Foods. “We hope this donation will not only help feed those in need, but also raise awareness about the seriousness of this problem that impacts the lives of so many Americans, including right here in Atlanta."

"This generous donation of nutritious protein will make a real difference in the lives of the people we serve in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO, Atlanta Community Food Bank. “1 in 4 children in our state don't know where their next meal will come from, but thanks to the kindness of LULAC and Tyson Foods, more families will have a hearty meal of fresh chicken on the table this week."

LULAC appreciates the support of The Coca-Cola Company, Pfizer RxPathways, P&G, Fueling U.S. Forward, Southwest Airlines, Tyson Foods, MGM Resorts International, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Walgreens, and Walmart.

