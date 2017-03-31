FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Corinne Giacomarro, 713-316-3398

Angela Crissman, 713-316-3176

Laurie Wright, 713-316-3434

Peggy Holewinski, 713-316-3395

PEOPLE magazine, one of the nation’s largest magazines, has recognized David Weekley Homes as one of the “50 Companies That Care” for its inaugural list highlighting successful businesses that show compassion to their employees and communities, are environmentally-friendly and celebrate diversity. David Weekley Homes ranked 15 on the magazine’s list.

“It is an exciting honor to be recognized on the first-ever list of ‘50 Companies That Care,’” said David Weekley, chairman of David Weekley Homes. “We have spent more than 40 years building a culture that not only supports team members, but is also one that support our communities in which we work and live with a variety of outreach events, and countless volunteer hours, each year.”

PEOPLE partnered with Great Place to Work to create the rankings, which were generated from more than 350,000 employee surveys from close to 1,000 companies nationwide. David Weekley Homes employs more than 1,500 team members across the country.

“We are so much more than your typical company,” said Chip Pearce, Project Strategist Manager for the Atlanta Division of David Weekley Homes. “We invest in the people of our community in immeasurable ways. The obvious examples of this are home construction builds for charitable organizations like Habitat for Humanity, battered women shelters, housing assistance programs and much more. And, there are less obvious things like school sponsorships, food drives, clothing drives and other community support through The David Weekley Family Foundation. As a new Team Member, you quickly learn that this is much more than a job and how it can impact your community.”

CARE, David Weekley’s outreach program, is active in all 23 markets and is focused on fulfilling the company’s purpose of Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives by joining together with the builder’s Team Members and extended family of Homeowners, Homebuyers and community partners to improve lives through the volunteer and philanthropic efforts of the CARE program, which is defined as:

C – Committed to Building Community Character

A – Active in our Community

R – Responsible to our Community

E – Enhancing our Community

Some typical outreach endeavors include Habitat for Humanity, Boy Scouts of America, National MS Society, YoungLife, Ronald McDonald House and Salvation Army.

"It brings me joy to join together with our team nationwide to enhance lives for our customers and in the communities where we build,” Weekley said.

