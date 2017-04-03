Excellent - eMotimo Spectrum ST4 Wins Red Dot for High Quality Design

The Red Dot winners are pursuing the right design strategy. They have recognised that good design and economic success go hand in hand. The award by the critical Red Dot jury documents their high design quality and is indicative of their successful design

eMotimo’s spectrum ST4 is designed to be a portable, powerful, and intuitive tool for moving cameras in cinematic ways.

Physically, spectrum ST4 is quieter, faster, and more portable than the competition. Machined from solid aluminium, it’s durable and designed for the rigors of any production environment – from studio to mountaintop. Surfaces are media-blasted and black anodized to create a matte finish that reduces unwanted reflections.

Functionally, spectrum ST4 supports live shooting, time-lapse, looping interviews shots, repeatable video moves, stop-frame animation, and gigapixel panoramas. Controlling 4 axes simultaneously, it drives sliders, focus motors, carts, and other accessories. Either a wireless gaming remote or an onboard joystick can control it. The screen is an efficient, sunlight-readable OLED.

Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award: “The Red Dot winners are pursuing the right design strategy. They have recognised that good design and economic success go hand in hand. The award by the critical Red Dot jury documents their high design quality and is indicative of their successful design policy.”

The significance of the international design competition, Red Dot Award: Product Design, with its headquarter in Essen, Germany is well established internationally. It was already more than 60 years ago that a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. Since then, an expert team has been awarding the seal of quality for good design and innovation to the outstanding designs of the year.

Manufacturers and designers around the globe were also invited to enter their products in the 2017 competition. The jury of around 40 independent designers, design professors and specialist journalists tested, discussed and assessed each individual product, awarding the Honourable Mention for a well-conceived detail solution, the Red Dot for high design quality and the Red Dot: Best of the Best for groundbreaking design. In total, the competition received more than 5,500 entries from 54 countries this year.

The Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017 will culminate in Essen on 3 July 2017. This is when the Red Dot: Best of the Best laureates receive their trophies during the Red Dot Gala award ceremony. At the subsequent Designers’ Night after-show party, the award winners will celebrate in the midst of all the prize-winning products in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, and the Red Dot winners will receive their well-earned certificates. For five weeks, the special exhibition “Design on Stage” will present the awarded products of the year as part of the world’s largest exhibition of contemporary design.

The Red Dot Design Yearbook 2017/2018 also comes out on 3 July. The international reference work for award-winning design presents all of the year’s winning products. They will also be presented on the Internet, in particular in the online presentation, the Red Dot App and on the design platform Red Dot 21.

About the Red Dot Design Award:

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot Award is organised by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen and is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after Red Dot award has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. More information is available at http://www.red-dot.org.

About:

Brian Burling is the founder and CEO of eMotimo and Logan Steinfeld is a Partner and the Head of Design. eMotimo is a small, passionate, hands-on company, driven to create the highest-value camera products on the market. eMotimo enables cinematographers and photographers of all levels, to produce their visions and capture their moments in motion!

