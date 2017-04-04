Clear Comfort Expands Reach with United Aqua Group Partnership

Clear Comfort manufactures chlorine-free and low chlorine pool and spa systems. With Clear Comfort’s proven technology and United Aqua Group’s top tier market presence, we are looking forward to a strong and lasting relationship.

Clear Comfort today announces its partnership with United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious professional pool construction, retail and service industry organizations.

Clear Comfort’s new and innovative technology in combination with United Aqua Group’s extensive, elite membership means pool owners, builders and service companies across the nation will enjoy a better swimming experience.

With this partnership, Clear Comfort is bringing more than 230 of the nation’s top pool professionals its chlorine-free and low chlorine pool and spa sanitation systems. The 54-year-old Aquatech launched United Aqua Group in 2013. Its member base includes the best pool professionals in the nation, and is recognized as one of the most trusted organizations in the industry.

“We are proud to be partnering with United Aqua Group to bring the Clear Comfort system to its members,” says Steve Berens, CEO of Clear Comfort. “Clear Comfort and UAG together will help deliver this amazing innovation to customers across the country.”

Clear Comfort’s advanced oxidation systems use the power of hydroxyl radicals combined with hydrogen peroxide to bring residential pools effective, chlorine-free sanitation, while commercial pools can reduce chlorine by 30 to 50 percent.

“We are excited to add Clear Comfort’s leading innovations to the family of offerings we currently provide our members,” says Patrick Walls, CEO of United Aqua Group. “With Clear Comfort’s proven technology and United Aqua Group’s top tier market presence, we are looking forward to a strong and lasting relationship.”

Clear Comfort manufactures and sells low chlorine and chlorine-free pool and spa water treatment systems. Clear Comfort’s residential product provides complete, chlorine-free water treatment, while the commercial systems enable customers to reduce their chlorine use by 30 to 50 percent. With headquarters and manufacturing in Colorado, Clear Comfort brings its customers a United States-made, sustainable product. For more information, visit http://www.clearcomfort.com

United Aqua Group is one of the nation's largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool building and retail industry. The group is member-owned and is comprised of individually operated business owners that have been selectively qualified and are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, quality and service in the industry. United Aqua Group manages and operates Aquatech, AquaCommercial and AquaValue, which remain the trusted brands for residential and commercial pool design and construction and retail pool products. Headquartered in Las Vegas, United Aqua Group has more than 230 members in 46 states across the country and is widely recognized as the most prestigious, and trusted, organization in the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.unitedaquagroup.com.