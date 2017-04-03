10th Annual Medical/Scientific Conference. May 29th - 30th, 2017 Austin, TX The foundation has grown from a grass roots organization into the world's leading authority on Morgellons disease. Greg Smith, MD. Retired pediatrician, Morgellons patient and charter foundation board member.

The Charles E. Holman Foundation is pleased to announce the 10th Annual Medical - Scientific Conference on Morgellons Disease April 29-30, 2017. The Conference will be held at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in Austin. The 2-day conference will cover key topics and latest findings in research, laboratory and clinical aspects of Morgellons Disease. The ultimate goal is to provide physicians and other medical practitioners with insight into recent developments in the understanding of Morgellons disease as well as bring researchers, medical professionals and patients together to exchange information, ideas, scientific data, and to develop networks for medical management and continued learning.

Conference Goals:



To provide a historical perspective on scientific progress in Morgellons disease;

To review the current state and options for medical management;

To present case studies and provide opportunities for discussion;

To explore current thinking on the pathophysiological mechanisms behind chronic diseases that may be relevant to Morgellons Disease.

To explore less recognized manifestations of Morgellons disease (MD);

To enhance knowledge-sharing between researchers and front-line practitioners of care for MD patients.

The Holman Foundation is proud of the enormous progress that has been made in the past ten years as the only foundation in the world funding scientific, peer reviewed, published research. Doctors treating this disease turn to The Holman Foundation as the premier source of information for themselves and for patients. Every year there has been a steady increase in conference attendees. Very notable strides have been made with the foundation's educational outreach program at ILADS (International Lyme and Associated Disease Society) conferences. Educating physicians on how to diagnose and treat Morgellons is making a difference. In the past year alone, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of patients contacting this foundation for assistance.

In honor of the 10th anniversary, there will be an added Meet and Greet session held Friday (May 28th) evening from 6:30 to 8:00 PM. It will be held in the Highland Grand Ballroom of the Wyndham Garden Hotel. This is an excellent opportunity to network and get to know other conference attendees as well as the conference presenters.

Conference attendees are encouraged to attend a Rally at the Texas State Capitol on Monday, May 1st 2017 sponsored by the Texas Lyme Disease Association (TXLDA) and Texas Senator Kirk Watson. The short march and rally will feature Dr. Ginger Savely and Cindy Casey Holman representing the Charles E. Holman Morgellons Disease Foundation. Documentary producers Pi Ware and Laura Stoddard will be filming the event for their upcoming Morgellons documentary film, “Skin Deep: The Battle Over Morgellons."

Attending our 10th Morgellons Disease Conference will be a scientifically rewarding and personally enriching event. Registration for this event will include admission to the Saturday and Sunday conference and the Saturday evening reception. For more detailed information, please visit our website at http://MorgellonsDisease.org/morgellons-2017-conference/.

About The Charles E. Holman Morgellons Disease Foundation

The Charles E. Holman Morgellons Disease Foundation, based in Austin, TX, is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization committed to advocacy and philanthropy in the battle against Morgellons. Director, Cindy Casey-Holman, RN, leads the foundation, named for her husband, Charles E. Holman, a pioneer in the fight against MD.

The CEHMDF is the recognized authority and primary funding source for Morgellons Disease medical-scientific research. There are neither grants, nor any other public or private funding to support research for Morgellons. Conference event proceeds will be used to further this mission. Donations are tax deductible in the US. To learn more about Morgellons Disease go to http://www.MorgellonsDisease.org.