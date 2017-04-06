Two best university website design honors received last week by Elliance from the Interactive Media Awards (IMA) underscore ongoing strategic investments made by the University of Delaware Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics and The Catholic University of America to secure predictable, reliable enrollment and control their destiny.

These award-winning university website designs (Best in Class, IMA University Category) highlight ongoing partnerships between Elliance and two of America’s most longstanding and pivotal higher-education brands.

Judges awarded the best university website design recognition based on five criteria; design, content, feature functionality, usability and standards compliance. IMA received more than 6,100 entries from 52 countries.

“We ask colleges and universities to embrace their website as an essential means of brand elevation and organizational transformation,” said Abu Noaman, CEO of Elliance. “An authentic and emotional connection to prospects, alumni and a world of stakeholders is either enhanced or diminished with every click. By ensuring clarity, delight and complete user satisfaction, we build and tune websites as community-building, prosperity engines.”

Best University Website Designs for Two American Icons

At the nexus of public-private partnerships, entrepreneurship and regional economic growth, the Lerner College of Business at The University of Delaware plays an outsized role in the immediate Newark area and across Delaware. A new website had to match its goals for growth.

Accounting for diverse audience needs and business goals (enrollment, faculty recruitment, corporate partnerships) required a sophisticated site architecture that would amplify a brand platform (Opportunity, Inc.) created by Elliance in parallel with the website redesign.

"Recent investments to attract new faculty, expand our infrastructure, and develop cutting-edge graduate and doctoral academic programs had outpaced our ability to communicate this exciting and improved value proposition. We wanted our website to reveal the true essence of the school that we have become: A school of consequence and a creator of opportunity.” said Bruce Weber, Dean of the Lerner College of Business and Economics. “Elliance translated Lerner's new reality artfully and effectively. We are pleased.”

Catholic University Making Good on its Award-Winning University Website Design

Established in 1887 as a graduate and research center following approval by Pope Leo XIII on Easter Sunday, The Catholic University of America is comprised of 12 major research schools. Elliance saw the need for consistency and coherence across the school’s vast digital presence — essential to a seamless user experience. In parallel, Elliance articulated a new university brand position and message platform – Cultivating Catholic Minds — as a unifying element that would both accentuate identifying traits and reconcile inherent differences among the individual schools.

“Catholic University was thrilled with the outcome of our website development project with the Elliance team.” Said Chris Lydon, VP for Enrollment and Marketing. “Over the course of the past year, we have received wonderful feedback from internal and external constituents about the positive impression our new site has created. The site has given us an engaging and attractive platform for telling meaningful stories that advance our institutional objectives.”

Elliance: Performance Driven

In the past, Elliance has been awarded ten other Best in Class IMAs — the highest honor bestowed. best university website design awards have come across several markets, including manufacturing, nonprofit, higher education and healthcare.

To learn more about IMA, visit http://www.interactivemediaawards.com/.

About Interactive Media Awards

The Interactive Media Awards (IMA) is a product of the Interactive Media Council, Ins. (IMC), a nonprofit organization of leading web designers, developers, programmers, advertisers and other web-related professionals. The IMA competition was created to raise the standards of excellence on the Internet and recognize individuals and organizations for their outstanding achievement in website design and development. The IMA competition is both sponsored, governed and judged by members of IMC.

About Elliance

Elliance is a Pittsburgh-based marketing agency that is helping colleges, b2b marketers, banks and non-profits leverage the power of digital and data to increase their market value. Their team of communications artists and information scientists uses a proven, strategic process that helps clients capture greater Share of Mind, Share of Voice and Share of Market.