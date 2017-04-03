LVS-7510 Print Quality Inspection System that is integrated into Zebra 220Xi4 printer This new offering adds to the family of LVS-7510 products that integrate into Zebra Xi4 and Printronix T8000 series thermal printers, providing a seamless solution for in-line label inspection

Microscan, a global manufacturer of barcode readers, verifiers, and machine vision inspection systems for traceability and quality control in industrial manufacturing, announces that it has released a model of its LVS-7510 Print Quality Inspection Systems that is integrated into Zebra 220Xi4 printers. This new offering adds to the family of LVS-7510 products that integrate into Zebra Xi4 and Printronix T8000 series thermal printers, providing a seamless solution for in-line label inspection.

The LVS-7510 inspection system is used for product label verification in medical device manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, consumer goods packaging and specialty chemical manufacturing. Inspection capabilities include multiple 1D and 2D bar code verification, OCR, OCV, serial # match against a data file, and blemish detection. Hundreds of reference label templates can be stored and 100% checked for accuracy in label production runs at normal printing speeds.

LVS-7510 is an integral part of an overall Label Design, Label Management, and Label Compliance system. It can be used together with Label Management Software as well as off-line verifiers used for advanced barcode defect analysis and random barcode verification checks.

To learn more about Microscan’s LVS-7510 print quality inspection systems visit [http://www.microscan.com/LVS-7510.

About Microscan

Microscan is a global leader in barcode reading, machine vision, and verification technology serving a wide range of automation and OEM applications. Founded in 1982, Microscan has a strong history of technology innovation that includes the invention of the first laser diode barcode scanner and the 2D symbology, Data Matrix. Today, Microscan remains a leader in automatic identification and inspection with extensive solutions ranging from barcode reading, tracking, and traceability to complex machine vision measurement, guidance, barcode verification, and print quality grading.

As an ISO 9001:2008 certified company recognized for quality leadership in the U.S., Microscan is known and trusted by customers worldwide as a provider of quality, high-precision products. Microscan is a part of Spectris plc, the productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls company.

