KrolLDiscovery today announced it received 10 awards, including four gold awards, in the Sixth Annual Best of the National Law Journal Survey. The survey ran from December 5, 2016 through February 2, 2017, resulting in more than 4,500 votes across 92 categories.

KrolLDiscovery took top honors in the following categories:



Managed Ediscovery & Litigation Support Service Provider

Data Recovery Solution Provider

Managed Document Review Services

Predictive Coding Ediscovery Solution

Additionally, the company received silver awards in four categories:

End-to-End Litigation Consulting Firm

Technology Assisted Review Ediscovery Solution

Data & Technology Management Ediscovery Provider

Online Review Platform

Third-place honors include:

End-to-End Ediscovery Provider

Case Management Software to Law Firms

“We are honored to be chosen as a leading Ediscovery provider in so many service and technology categories by National Law Journal readers,” said Chris Weiler, CEO of KrolLDiscovery. “These awards recognize our ability to marry industry-leading services with innovative technology for the benefit of our clients around the globe.”

About KrolLDiscovery

KrolLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with approximately 1,300 employees in 43 locations across 19 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KrolLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Kroll Ontrack business, KrolLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KrolLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KrolLDiscovery is an Orange-level Relativity Best in Service Partner, a Relativity Premium Hosting Partner, and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers. For more information, please email info(at)krolldiscovery(dot)com or visit http://www.krolldiscovery.com and http://www.krollontrack.com.