CentraComm announced today that it has become a Palo Alto Networks Certified Professional Services Provider (CPSP). Palo Alto Networks developed the Certified Professional Services Provider program to enable, recognize and promote qualified partners who have demonstrated world-class, proven professional services capabilities and cybersecurity expertise.

As a platinum partner in the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Partner Program since 2015, CentraComm has grown its Palo Alto Networks business by more than 700 percent year-over-year. CentraComm has met all of the necessary requirements for consideration into this selective program, including investments in multiple high-level certifications for its support staff and successful real-world professional services engagements.

As a member of the CPSP program, CentraComm will now have the best preparation, training, tools, techniques and information on all Palo Alto Networks technologies. This provides customers full confidence that CentraComm is leveraging “best practice” deployment methodologies backed by the education and support of Palo Alto Networks professional services experts and resources.

“This services recognition elevates CentraComm as one of Palo Alto Networks highest qualified partners in the midwest. This program allows us to expand our full end-to-end security services and support to our Palo Alto Networks customers across the globe.” ~ Lynn Child, president and co-founder, CentraComm

“We are pleased to recognize CentraComm as a Palo Alto Networks Certified Professional Services Provider (CPSP) in the Midwest. They have proven to be an exceptional NextWave partner for the past two years, and have extended beyond sales to provide value-add services. This recent achievement extends their expertise, underscoring their commitment to customer success and services excellence.” ~ Gregory Marchwinski, vice president, WW Professional Services, Palo Alto Networks

Additional details on this program can be found online at http://www.centracomm.net/paloalto-services

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the next-generation security company, leading a new era in cybersecurity by safely enabling applications and preventing cyber breaches for tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Built with an innovative approach and highly differentiated cyberthreat prevention capabilities, our game-changing security platform delivers security far superior to legacy or point products, safely enables daily business operations, and protects an organization's most valuable assets. Find out more at http://www.paloaltonetworks.com.

About CentraComm

CentraComm is an IT security and infrastructure provider with a regional focus and global reach. Our around-the-clock engineering talent and value-added services deliver peace of mind for our customers. We work with Fortune 50, educational institutions, and small to medium-sized businesses to allow them to innovate efficiently and remain secure.

For more information on CentraComm, visit them online at http://www.centracomm.net