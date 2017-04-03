Kohler Launches First-to-Market Touchless Foaming Soap Dispenser This is perfect for children that are learning the bathroom routine and may help to prevent cross-contamination in the kitchen.

Kohler, a global leader in kitchen and bath design and technology, launches the first-to-market touchless foaming and liquid soap dispenser. This customizable hand washing experience automatically dispenses foaming or liquid soap depending on the selected setting. Dual-function capability is not the only attribute, as the Kohler Touchless Soap Dispenser contains an LED light that illuminates for 20 seconds and turns off when the time is finished. The touchless soap dispenser is also a winner of the 2017 Global Innovation Awards (GIA) that honors housewares for product design excellence.

“When creating the Touchless Soap Dispenser, the inspiration for the LED light came from the CDC’s recommendation of washing your hands for 20 seconds,” says Chris Shay, business manager for Kohler kitchen and bath accessories. “This is perfect for children that are learning the bathroom routine and may help to prevent cross-contamination in the kitchen.”

The 8.45 oz. KOHLER Touchless Soap Dispenser contains an adjustable soap volume to provide the perfect amount of soap for each user. A strategically placed sensor prevents wasting soap along with preserving battery life. The rubber ring located on the bottom of the Touchless Soap Dispenser provides stability as well as protection against water penetrating the battery compartment. The soap level window allows users to easily see when to refill the soap. Additionally, the anti-drip spout prevents the soap from dripping onto the counter. Stainless Steel and White options blend seamlessly into kitchen or bathroom spaces.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 30,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier furniture, cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, and St Andrews, Scotland.

